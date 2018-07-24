Relive your youth at 'The Harriers Night' this Saturday

Break out the denim jackets, the check shirts and the doc martins for the Harriers Night in Hugh Lynches inTullamore this Saturday.

'The Asylum' is hosting The Harriers Night giving you the chance to relive the glory days of your misspent youth.

Residents MickeyBo & MickeyG will be spinning all the classics from The Venga Boys to Bobby Jo. Tony Krisp will be bringing his own bag of classics for this amazing night.

Admission for this dance down memory lane is €8 and it all gets underway at 9.30pm. The lights will come on and the national anthem will start at 2.30am.... which is later than we ever got to stay in The Harriers.