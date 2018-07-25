20 songs you will instantly remember if you went to The Harriers back in the day

The Harriers in Tullamore was a legendary nightspot for many years and there were some songs you were guaranteed to hear nearly every week.

To coincide with 'The Harriers Night' taking place in Hugh Lynches on Saturday, July 28, we have complied a list of 20 songs that will bring you right back to your carefree teens.... if you were one of those around 1990. These songs apply to this generation. If you have a suggestion or two for your generation, drop us a comment on our Facebook page.

1: Thunderstruck - AC/DC: Na na na na na na na na na THUNDER!!!!!

2: Celebrate - An Emotional Fish: The party might have been over, but no one was in the mood to go home....

3: Rhythm Is a Dancer - Snap: To be fair everyone had notions of being a dancer, not just rhythm

4: Black Betty - Ram Jam: Cue the air guitar and the foot stamping....

5: Come on Eileen - Dexys Midnight Runners: The ultimate big build up to the big finish.....

6: Living on a Prayer - Bon Jovi: Do you ever wonder if Johnny did get back to work on the docks????

7: Mr Vain - Culture Beat: I know I want to hear this song and I want to hear it now.

8: Friday I'm in Love - The Cure: It didn't matter what you were on a Friday, Saturday night was the important time.

9: Brewing up a Storm - The Stunning: Because sometimes the truth does hurt but it might go away if you don't look....

10: Hello, Hello, Hello, Hello, Hello (Petrol) - Something Happens: Where the hell did the petrol come from??

11: Ebeneezer Goode - The Shamen: Naughty, naughty, very naughty

12: The Key, The Secret - Urban Cookie Collective: How good would it be to have the key AND the secret

13: I Useta Love Her - The Saw Doctors - There's something wrong about falling for your girlfriend's mother...

14: Whole of the Moon - Waterboys: If you stretched for the stars now, you might put your back out.....

15: Everything I Do - Bryan Adams: It might be worth trying for, but dying?????

16: Smells Like Teen Spirit - Nirvana: The perfect song for moshing because you got a few breaks for the verses

17: Pump Up the Jam - Technotronic: A great song to get the party going on the dance floor

18: Jump Around - House of Pain: Just do exactly what it says in the lyrics

19: Scatman - Scatman John: Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop bop bodda bope.... or something like that

20: KWS - Please Don't Go: Unfortunately, as with all good things, in the end The Harriers did go away......