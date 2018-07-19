Gardaí seize car from motorist flouting the law in Offaly

Gardaí in Edenderry were forced to take drastic action recently when a driver was found to be breaking a number of road traffic laws in the North Offaly town.

Gardaí stopped the motorist on Edenderry's main street at around 1.30am on Saturday morning last, July 14.

Upon inspection of the vehicle's documentation, the motorist in question was found to be driving without tax or insurance. Both were out of date, prompting gardaí into drastic action.

The car was seized from the driver at the roadside with a prosecution now pending

