WATCH: Offaly music star's cracking new song has a brilliant video to go with it

An Offaly country star has released a brilliantly feel good video to go with his latest chart topping single.

'Summer Time' is the latest chart-topping single from Offaly's young country star, Alex Roe. But not only is 'Summer Time' the third release from the Clara man, it's also his third original, and his third #1. But this is his first time taking one of his songs onto the screen! And as you can see, he made sure to enjoy himself doing it.

'SUMMER TIME', from Alex Roe has been described as 'the feel-good song of the summer' and it is now available to download on all digital platforms, and to request from radio.