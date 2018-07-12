One of Tullamore's longest standing pubs has been sold

A long established and landmark pub in Tullamore has been sold

Bob Smyth's is one of the longest standing public houses in the town and it also came with a three bedroom apartment upstairs in walk in condition with its own door from the street

It is located on Patrick Street which is one of the busiest areas in the heart of Tullamore.

It is the second landmark pub to sell in the town in recent weeks following the sale of The Copper Pot on High Street.