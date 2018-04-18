Patients and visitors forked out €375,000 in carpark charges at Tullamore Hospital last year

The carpark charges in place at Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore generated €375,762 from patients and visitors using the facility in 2017.

The figures were revealed at a recent meeting of the Dublin Mid-Leinster Health Forum.

The figure from Tullamore Hospital reveal that €1,030 was generated every day at the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore carpark last year.

The fees charged range from €1 for up to three hours to €5 for full day cover. Renal patients have designated parking and are admitted there free of charge, while Oncology patients are charged a flat fee of €1 regardless of the length of their stay in the carpark.

The numbers also reveal a slight decrease in the money made from the Tullamore carpark. It feel by €24,540 from €400,302 in 2016 to the €375,762 amassed in 2017.



At their recent meeting, the Dublin Mid Leinster health Forum insisted that the income generated from the carpark is "an important stream of funding to ensure continued provision of services at Tullamore Hospital.

