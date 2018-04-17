Midoc fail to send representative to meeting discussing Offaly Midoc closures

Disappointment has been expressed that no Midoc representative was present at a meeting set up to discuss the sudden closure of Midoc services in both Birr and Edenderry recently.

A HSE representative was in attendance along with Offaly politicians and public representatives in Tullamore on Tuesday morning, April 17.

Following the meeting, Offaly Fine Gael TD Marcella Corcoran Kennedy has called for clarity from Midoc following the decision by the company to close its satellite GP Out of Hours Service in the Offaly towns.

“I am very dissatisfied that Midoc did not send a representative to this morning’s meeting which was arranged specifically to address the huge concerns of public representatives and the community with the decision to close its service in Birr and Edenderry," Marcella blasted.

Her frustration was shared by all in attendance. "The way in which this decision was made without any notice or consultation with the public has caused anger and concern in the community. This issue is leaving many patients very distressed with the necessity to drive long journeys to access this vital health service," Marcella added.

At the meeting, the HSE’s Chief Officer, Pat Bennett undertook to arrange a meeting with HSE management, representatives from Midoc and public representatives as soon as possible.

Mr Bennett advised the meeting that Midoc commissioned an independent review of its service in Offaly and that the independent recommendations have directed Midoc’s recent decision. Marcella has requested that a copy of this report is provided to me in advance of the next meeting.

Offaly County Councillors made a similar call at the April meeting of the Council on Monday, April 16, where a number of them spoke out against the Midoc closures. They said that this review should be provided and that the least the HSE could do was to reinstate the services.

“The message is very strong from this morning’s meeting and from my discussions with a huge number of people since this issue emerged, that any loss of service will not be tolerated."

"There is a determination to fight this decision tooth and nail. I would very much welcome clarity from Midoc," Marcella concluded.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.