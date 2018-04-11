INMO say A&E overcrowding is 'out of control' as 28 wait in Tullamore

The INMO has labelled the current overcrowding issue in the country's hospitals as 'out of control' as they revealed 1,718 have waited on overcrowded wards for a bed in the first three days of this week.

On Monday, April 9 there were 532 patients on trolleys. This rose to 591 on Tuesday, April 10 and today, April 11 there are 595 on trolleys, including 19 in Tullamore. A further nine are on already full wards as they await admission at the Offaly hospital.

For the same three days last year there were a total of 1,173 awaiting a bed, 46% less.

The most overcrowded hospitals over the three days were:

Cork University Hospital - 159

University Hospital Limerick - 135

University Hospital Galway - 125

South Tipperary General Hospital - 106

St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny - 93

These figures confirm that demand for emergency admissions continues to grow with hospitals unable to provide the necessary capacity in terms of bed or staff.

Speaking today, INMO General Secretary, Phil Ni Sheaghdha said: “These figures confirm that hospitals cannot cope, the system is unable to manage patient flow and the burden is falling on nursing and medical staff who are forced to work in intolerable conditions."

"Staff are constantly apologising to patients for the inhumane conditions in which they are forced to care for them and they cannot see any reprieve as we leave the winter period. We are now in the second week of April and the figures are getting higher."

"It is time for the government as a whole to recognise that the health service is in crisis and requires immediate emergency intervention. These numbers are the equivalent of three whole hospitals of patients for whom there are no beds. This is a national emergency inflicting indignity and unnecessary suffering on patients and subjecting nursing and medical and other staff to extraordinary health and safety risks," the statement continued.

The INMO is again calling for the protocol applying to any emergency to be applied immediately. "This should include utilisation of the private sector, cancellations of all elective day and inpatient procedures and concentration on de-escalation procedures."

"There must be an immediate focus on realistic recruitment and retention measures for nursing staff to prevent this situation continuing to deteriorate," Phil concluded.

