Offaly TD wants 'urgent' HSE meeting over Birr and Edenderry Midoc closures

Offaly Fine Gael TD, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy has called for an urgent meeting with the HSE to explain why Midoc, the local GP Out of hours service, has been closed in Birr and Edenderry "without any notice or consultation."

“This decision has been made without any notice to the public or local public representatives and it has come as a shock to the people in the South and North Offaly areas who have tried to access the service in recent days," she said.

“It is vitally important that the HSE explains its position here. I am perplexed by the decision which was taken by the HSE without any consultation or advance notice to the general public or public representatives."

"I and my office have been inundated with people from the Birr area and Edenderry who have tried in recent days to avail of the service, only to be told that they would have to travel to Tullamore," Marcella added.

“People do not engage with the GP Out of hours service unless it is absolutely necessary and the additional burden and barrier of having to travel significant distances to access this crucial primary healthcare services is unacceptable," she blasted.

Marcella is calling for an urgent meeting with local HSE management "to convey the genuine worry and concerns of people in North and South Offaly."

“The Government has increased health expenditure substantially in recent budgets and I am determined to get clarification from the HSE as soon as possible," she concluded.

