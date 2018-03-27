Offaly 'off the radar' when it comes to tourism promotion - councillor

Offaly County Councillor Peter Ormond delivered a damning assessment of the promotion of Offaly as a tourism destination at the March meeting of the council on Monday last, March 26.

Ormond raised the topic when blasting the lack of movement on the appointment of a new Offaly Tourism Promotion Officer, calling the process "a charade" in an impassioned speech.

He outlined the fact that five candidates had been shortlisted for the role during a recent interview process, but that no one had been given the job on foot of that.

"We've fallen off the radar in terms of tourism promotion," he said. "It's been a charade for the last three years," he added. He stated, "we need to review how we do our business."

As he spoke, Cathaoirleach Liam Quinn intervened to request the councillor refrain from going into too much detail about the interview process, to which Ormond replied, "let me finish" in a heated manner.

Ormond continued with his contribution to the meeting and said, "someone has to to stand up and be counted for the lack of tourism promotion." He requested clarification on the situation from council management.

Chief Executive of Offaly County Council, Anna Marie Delaney, responded by saying she was not "getting into the recruitment process in detail." She revealed that a candidate arising from that process could not take up the post and that an internal team to handle tourism promotion was being formed within Offaly County Council.

She went on to say, "even though we don't have a Tourism Promotion Officer, promotion is still happening." She earmarked things like the new Greenways on the canals, the Tullamore Show and the National Ploughing Championships as hallmarks of Offaly's tourism strategy.

