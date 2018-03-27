Laois-Offaly election candidate speaks at Green Party convention

Offaly woman and Laois-Offaly election candidate for the Greens, Pippa Hackett, has given a speech at the party's convention in Dún Laoghaire last weekend.

Over 400 people attended the three-day event and Hackett, and the outgoing chairperson of the party’s Executive Committee gave an impassioned speech.

Pippa was elected onto the party’s Executive at the convention last March, topping the polls in the election. “The party has developed very well this past year, and we have some very active rural groups, which is most encouraging. We formed a Midlands Greens group last year and had two informative public meetings, one in Birr and one in Mullingar," she said.

"We are on the cusp of forming a Laois-Offaly Greens group, and if anyone is interested in getting involved, please get in touch.”

“I am stepping down from the Executive to focus my attentions on my constituency. I am an active spokesperson on a variety of rural topics, and I will be more beneficial to my local community and constituency by focussing on these roles," Pippa remarked.

“The future is looking bright for the Green Party," Pippa commented. "In a world increasingly influenced by environmental change, that informed Green voice will become more important than ever, as we deal with the challenges we face both in Ireland, and abroad."

The theme of this year’s convention was “A Sustainable Economy For The Whole Community” and Pippa told the gathering, "a green direction will be the future for that. As we seek to decarbonise our economy, and deal with a plethora of environmental concerns, rural Ireland must be at the centre of this."

Pippa Hackett will contest the next General Election for the Green Party in the reformed Laois-Offaly constituency.

