Woman attacked in broad daylight in Offaly town

Gardaí in Tullamore are investigating an attempted mugging and assault on a woman in Tullamore over the weekend.

The woman was out walking near the hump back bridge close to the Daingean Road on Sunday morning, March 25, when she was approached by a man.

A struggle for the woman's bag ensued and when the perpetrator couldn't take the item from the woman, it is alleged that he punched her in the face, causing cuts and bruises.

Gardaí confirmed to the Offaly Express that the incident "is receiving attention" and that they are appealing to witnesses to come forward.

Those who witnessed the attack or noticed any suspicious behaviour or individuals in the Daingean Road area on Sunday morning are asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 0579327600.

