Construction of Offaly playground goes out to tender

The long-awaited playground in Cloghan is a step closer as the construction job attached to it has gone out to public tender.

A planning application for the playground was lodged with Offaly County Council last Sunday, and later received the green light from the planning authority.

The tendering process is now underway for the design, supply and installation of play equipment at the site in the Offaly town. The site is located at the current St. Rynagh's GAA ground. During construction, the GAA pitch and walking/running track there will remain open to the public.

Tenderers must apply before a March 30 deadline and the work must be completed on or before July 31, 2018. The playground, once completed, will cater for children up to the age of 12.

The contract will be awarded on or before April 21 and work on site is expected to commence in May.

