Major Offaly road closed to facilitate road works

Offaly County Council has announced that the N62 is closed for re-surfacing works as part of N62 Ferbane Main Street Pavement Works. The dates for closure this week are March 15 and 16 and March 20 and 21. The works are dependent on the weather.

This will complete Southern Section of Ferbane Pavement Scheme and then move to North of Scheme.

Diversions are set up for works South and North of Ferbane Town as follows:

Phase 1 – Works South of Ferbane Town

Vehicles travelling North on N62 will divert right at Cloghan onto R 357 and follow

diversion route signage via Lumcloon crossroads to continue on N62. Vehicles travelling

South on N62 will divert right at Ferbane onto L3004 and follow diversion route signage via Moystown to continue on N62.

Phase 2 – Works North of Ferbane Town

Vehicles travelling North on N62 will divert right at R436 and follow diversion route signage via Ballylin to continue on N62. Vehicles travelling South on N62 will divert right at

Ballynahown onto L 3008 and follow diversion route signage via Belmont to continue on N62.

HGV Traffic - Phase 1, 2

HGVs travelling on N62 from Birr & Athlone should follow Variable Message Signage via Tullamore to continue on N62.

Vehicular access will be available for the local residents / landowners via detour but access from Ferbane, Gallen, Lackagh More and Glebe will not be available.

The N62 will be closed for re-surfacing works as part of N62 Doon Pavement Works – Diversions are set up for works as follows:

Phase 1 – Works at Doon

Vehicles travelling North on N62 will divert right at Corbane onto L 7018 and follow diversion route signage via Cappanalosset crossroads to continue on N62. Vehicles travelling South on N62 will divert right at Ballynahown onto L 3008 and follow diversion route signage via

Belmont to continue on N62.

HGV Traffic - Phase 1

HGVs travelling on N62 from Birr & Athlone should follow Variable Message Signage via Tullamore to continue on N62.