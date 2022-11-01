Irish Open set new date for 2023 tournament

The Horizon Irish Open will return to The K Club in 2023, 2025 and 2027. PIC: Sportsfile
Next year's Irish Open will be held from September 7-10, 2023, it has been confirmed.
The golf tournament will return to Kildare's K Club, the venue for the 2006 Ryder Cup, for the first time since 2016.
The course will also host the Irish Open in 2025 and 2027.
The 2023 Ryder Cup will be held in Italy during the same month, starting on September 29.
The #HorizonIrishOpen☘️ will assume a new place on the @DPWorldTour's International Schedule next season when it is contested from September 7-10, 2023.
