Lowry and McIlroy impress on opening day of BMW PGA Championship

Irish golfers Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy are off to a strong start in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.
Lowry carded an opening round of six-under-par 66 while McIlroy shot a four-under-par 68 in wet conditions on Thursday morning.
The early clubhouse leader is English golfer Tommy Fleetwood who sits on eight-under-par.
1️⃣4️⃣ combined birdies. Superb opening rounds, @TommyFleetwood1 (-8) and @ShaneLowryGolf (-6) #BMWPGA | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/3yR49838qq— BMW PGA Championship (@BMWPGA) September 8, 2022
McIlroy tees off at 12.40pm in Friday's second round while Lowry tees off 15 minutes later at 12.55pm.
