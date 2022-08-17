Irish golfers paired together in first round of BMW Championship

Seamus Power and Shane Lowry have been paired together in the opening round of the BMW Championship on Thursday. PIC: Sportsfile
The duo will tee off at 3.25pm (Irish time) at the Wilmington Country Club in the second competition of the FedEx Cup.
Power failed to make the cut in last week's FedEx St. Jude Invitational while Lowry finished in T46 in the opening tournament of the FedEx Cup.
Fellow Irish golfer Rory McIlroy will tee off at 7.30pm (Irish time) at the BMW Championship on Thursday evening.
