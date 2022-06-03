Search

03 Jun 2022

WATCH: Lowry just two off the lead after first round at Memorial Tournament on PGA Tour

WATCH: Lowry just two off the lead after first round at Memorial Tournament on PGA Tour

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

03 Jun 2022 12:59 PM

Offaly golfer Shane Lowry is right in contention after the first round of the Memorial Tournament on the PGA Tour in Ohio.

The Clara man recovered from a first-hole bogey to shoot a solid three under par round of 69. He is in a share of 11th spot on the leaderboard, just two shots behind a group of six players, including Australian Cameron Smith, leading the way on five under.

It was a disappointing opening hole for Shane as he bogeyed the Par 4 first but he recovered well and made his first birdie with a beautifully read 13-foot putt on the fifth hole.

He gave that shot back with a bogey on the next hole but shot par on the remaining holes on the front nine to make the turn in 37, just one over par.

He came alive on the back nine with back-to-back birdies on 11 and 12. His third shot in the par 5 11th left him with a six-foot putt which he made for birdie.

His tee shot on the par 3 12th left him with a nice 14-foot putt for birdie and he made no mistake.

He collected his third birdie in five holes on the back nine on the 14th. His second shot into the green on the par 4 hit the slope and rolled within two feet of the hole to set up another birdie. he was now two under par.

He wasn't done there and after pars on 15, 16 and 17, he ended his round with another birdie on the 18th green. He did it in fine style too with a magnificent 20-foot putt to rapturous applause. 

Shane continues his challenge at the Memorial Tournament on Friday. He is playing alongside Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau and tees off at 12.48pm (Irish Time) on Friday afternoon.

