Popular Augusta competition back at Esker Hills Golf Club

The first tee box at Esker Hills Golf Club with 2022 ladies captain Marie Guinan driving into office.
THE very popular “From Esker Hills to Augusta” golf competitions are resuming this year after an enforced absence through Covid restrictions.
The competitions started some years ago when Shane Lowry first qualified for the US Masters at Augusta. Lowry started playing golf in Esker Hills Golf Club and the competitions continued annually since then, up until the last two years. Lowry will be competing at Augusta again and will be aiming to get into contention for one of golf's most cherished prizes.
The format has proven very popular with golfers drawn with a competitor in Augusta and their combined scores counting.
Four days of singles competitions will take place on the final three days of the Masters, April 8, 9 and 10. The daily entry fee is €30 and there are attractive prizes on offer.
Tee slots can be booked on 057 9355999 or 086 3423662.
