End of the road for brave Naomh Brid in Leinster Championship

Naomh Brid supporters would have been delighted when their team overcame Ballinkillen in the quarter final of the Leinster Junior Club Championship but then could have been forgiven for being alarmed when they saw the scoreline from the other semi final which saw Raharney brush aside Portlaoise by hitting 6-16 without conceding a score.

2020 AIB Leinster Camogie Junior Club Championship Semi Final

Raharney 1-13

Naomh Brid 1-9

If Naomh Brid fans were in any way intimidated by that scoreline their team showed no signs any such emotions when they led the Westmeath team for most of Sunday's encounter but seemed to run out of steam in the final quarter.

Raharney opened the scoring in the second minute courtesy of a point from Hannah Core but incredibly this was to be their only score from play until the later stages of the game.

Naomh Brid quickly hit back when Grace Teehan converted a free before an off the ball incident resulted in referee Paul Huston showing a red card to Raharney's Aisling Keogh.

Naomh Brid, however, seemed to struggled to make the numerical advantage count and Raharney took the lead when Amelia Shaw popped over a free.

Orlagh Phelan restored parity before Shaw hit over another free for her team. Naomh Brid then got a real shot in the arm when Valarie Meagher fielded a long free in and fired the ball to the back of Anna Weir's net to the delight of the Offaly team's supporters.

While the match was a well contested affair, what followed for the remainder of the first half was a shoot out between the free takers for both sides except for the final score of the half. That came when Orlagh Phelan took a free in the middle of the field and rather than hit the ball into the full forward line, she noticed Moya Bracken was unmarked and hitting the ball over to her allowed Bracken a shot at the posts which she converted.

The second half continued to be a shoot out between Shaw and Teehan with Naomh Brid managing to keep their noses in front but with a little over five minutes left a hattrick of unanswered points from Shaw left the teams level. The momentum was with the Westmeath team and they punished their hosts further when another long range Shaw free dropped into the parallelogram and was finished to the net by Erin Core.

To add insult to injury the final dagger into the heart of the Naomh Brid challenge followed when Aine O'Connor was shown a second yellow card for persistent fouling. Try as they might to muster up a reply Naomh Brid could not get any change from the Raharney stronghold on the game and the final score came from an inevitable converted free from Amelia Shaw to send her team through to next weekend's Leinster Final.

Teams

Naomh Brid: Amy Ryan Sarah Ryan, Aoife Walsh, Louise Larkin, Niamh Egan, Aine O'Connor, Moya Bracken, Mary Teehan, Orlagh Phelan, Niamh Larkin, Grace Teehan, Niamh Walsh, Charlotte McLoughney, Valarie Meagher, Clodagh McCormack. Subs: Megan Deegan, Chloe Tooher, Catriona Maher, Ailish Maher, Joanne Mahon, Sophie Kearns, Victoria Standish, Jessica Oakley, Tara Teehan, Lauren Mullaly, Theresa Larkin, Aoife Miller, Marcella Maloney, Claire Murphy

Raharney: Anna Weir, Katie Coleman, Jade McKeogh, Mary Geraghty, Aisling Keogh, Fiona Leavy, Andreanna Doyle, Laura Doherty, Aoife O'Malley, Maria Kelly, Amee Nea, Aoife Doherty, Erin Core, Amelia Shaw, Hannah Core. Subs: Cathy Doyle, Aisling Doyle, Aoife Boyle, Orla Quinn Ellen Shaw, Elaine Finn, Meadbh Monaghan, Ciara Keogh, Liz Raleigh, Caomhe McAteer, Callin Raleigh, Niamh Brady, Megan Carroll, Sarah Coleman, Ava Donoghue, Sarah Kennedy, Saoirse McGee, Rebecca Gahan, Aine Brady, Megan Weir Hall, Rachael O'Malley