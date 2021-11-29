Tullamore bow out in spirited display against Dublin champions 

Foxrock Cabinteely 2-9

Tullamore 0-5

Tullamore pushed their illustrious opponents all the way in their encounter in Bray Emmets grounds on Sunday, but the ability to take scores at crucial times sealed victory for the reigning Leinster champions in the end.

After a slow start, Tullamore were competitive throughout and as the game edged towards the final quarter, the Offaly champions were trailing by just a goal.

However, the greater experience of the big occasion and that little extra quality was enough to see Foxrock Cabinteely into their 7th successive Leinster final where they will face Meath champions Dunboyne.

Having won their first Offaly senior title just a few weeks ago, Tullamore were always going to face a significant step up in class against Foxrock Cabinteely who have won 7 country titles and two Leinster titles in the past.

However, Tullamore were competitive throughout - a testament to their training regime and challenge matches in recent weeks.

Over the hour, the Dublin champions were just that bit slightly slicker in the movement of the ball, with Tullamore making a number of passing errors when they might have done better.

But when Foxrock Cabinteely did break down the field, they were thwarted on a number of occasions from some excellent tackling from the Blues.

From the outset, Foxrock Cabinteely applied the pressure and their first score came in the second minute thanks to a well taken point from the impressive Andrea Murphy.

It certainly looked ominous for Tullamore when Foxrock Cabinteely were in for their first goal when a sweeping move finished with Andrea Murphy passing across the goalmouth to Katie McNally who fisted first-time to the net.

To Tullamore’s credit, they dug in deep and with the very lively Rosin Kane winning two frees, Meabh Coleman converted both to raise Tullamore’s hopes with 10 minutes gone.

Another free from Coleman fell just short with Aisling Tarpey doing well to gather and clear, despite considerable Tullamore pressure just a minute later.

Andrea Murphy then added a second point for Foxrock Cabinteely, with 12 minutes played.

Ciara Murphy then registered their third point with a great effort struck from the outside of her boot as Foxtrock Cabinteely dominated.

Things could have looked much better for Tullamore though, just after that as Grainne Egan managed to get a low shot off despite being surrounded by several players, but again Tarpey got down low to save well and cleared.

Foxrock Cabinteely were dealt a blow five minutes before the break when Ciara Murphy received a yellow and was sin-binned.

But the Dublin champions showed their resolve as they added the next point when Andrea Murphy set up Katie McNally for a good point.

Tullamore finished the half with the final score when Grainne Egan peeled away from her marker and kicked over the bar to leave her side trailing by 1-4 to 0-3 at the break.

It was a bright start to the second half for Tullamore after Orla Gorman went on a good run before setting up Lisa Gorman for Tullamore’s fourth point, just 40 seconds into the second half.

There was a let off for Tullamore just after that as Katie McNally had a goal disallowed as she was deemed to be in the square.

Foxrock Cabinteely followed up quickly with a point from Niamh Ryan.

A pointed free from Maebh Coleman added Tullamore’s 5th point, after Grainne Egan was fouled just after the previous score to leave Tullamore trailing by just a goal.

It looked like they might get that goal when Grainne Egan passed to Lisa Gorman but her shot was well-saved by Tarpey to again deny the Blues.

Grainne Egan also had a great chance as she latched on to a stray pass and bore down on goal. However, as she checked her stride to change direction, a Foxrock Cabinteely defender managed to get a hand in and dispossess her, as a goal looked a very likely outcome.

That was as close as it got for Tullamore though, as the vastly experienced Foxrock Cabinteely side managed the game well from then on.

Their second goal was an opportunistic one as Andrea Murphy did well to win possession and turn neatly to smash to the net 44 minutes into the game.

A point from Sinead Loughran quickly followed and now the Dublin champions were in the lead by 2-6 to 0-5.

Two pointed frees from Jodi Egan in the final quarter and then another great effort from Andrea Murphy as the game edged into injury time, ensured that Foxrock Cabinteely would advance to another Leinster final.

In defence, Tullamore performed heroically at times, with Laura Sullivan particularly impressive. All the backs performed well against top opposition, with Becky Bryant, Sorcha Coleman and Katie and Annie Kehoe standing out. Alanna Allen and Sarah Kehoe worked particularly hard in midfield over the hour.

Of the forwards, Roisin Kane was particularly productive in the first half while Grainne Egan and Lisa Gorman both did well. Meadbh Coleman also worked tirelessly over the hour and took her scores well.

The scorers

Foxrock Cabinteely - Andrea Murphy 1-3, Katie McNally 1-1, Jodi Egan 0-2 (frees), Niamh Ryan, Sinead Loughlan and Ciara Murphy 0-1 each.

Tullamore: Maebh Coleman 0-3 (frees), Grainne Egan and Lisa Gorman 0-1 each.

The teams

Foxrock Cabinteely: Aisling Tarpey; Sinead Delahunty, Sara Quinn, Niamh Collins; Faye O’Connell Bell, Carah O’Sullivan, Lorna Fuscardi; Ciara Murphy, Niamh Ryan; Sara Dillon, Ciara O’Riordan, Sinead Loughran; Andrea Murphy, Jodi Egan, Katie McNally. Subs: Hannah O’Neill for Nianh Ryan (inj. 37 mins), Aedin Murray for Ciara Murphy (38 mins), Sarah O’Leary for Sarah Dillon (41 mins), Rebecca Duffy for Sinead Loughran and Ciara Crotty for Ciara O’Riordan (both 59 mins)



Tullamore: Kelly Cunningham; Sarah Bracken, Becky Bryant, Sorcha Coleman; Katie Kehoe, Laura Sullivan, Annie Kehoe; Sarah Kehoe, Alanna Allen; Lisa Gorman, Roisin Kane, Maebh Coleman; Orla Gorman, Grainne Egan, Emily Bailey. Subs: Lucy Cullen-Nolan for Katie Kehoe (55 mins) and Chloe Harte for Becky Bryant (59 mins).

Referee: Paul Burke (Louth).