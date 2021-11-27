Dublin target for Offaly in Leinster SFC

DUBLIN will be the target for Offaly in the Leinster Senior Football Championship after the draw for the 2022 competition took place this afternoon.

Offaly play Wexford in the first round with the winners playing long time Leinster champions, Dublin in the quarter-final. Offaly will have a great chance of beating Wexford and while they would be big underdogs against Dublin, it would give them a chance to see where they are against a side who have had an incredible run in recent years.

Fixtures will be finalised by Leinster Council in the coming weeks but the Wexford game will take place in the middle of April and is likely to be in Wexford Park – there is a home and away arrangement between Offaly and Wexford.

It will be a big year for Offaly who will compete in Division 2 of the National Football League. The new Tailteann Cup for “weaker” counties comes on stream next year and Offaly need to retain their Division 2 status to avoid this - They will be without attacking ace, Cian Farrell for much of the season – the Edenderry man got a cruciate operation a few weeks ago and is now embarking on a nine month recovery programme. Eoin Carroll has opted out of intercounty football for the year as he travels to Australia and there will be other changes to the panel.

Management will begin the process of introducing some of the 2021 All-Ireland U-20 football champions to the panel and the squad will be completing gym and strength and conditioning programmes in the coming weeks.

The full draw is:

First round: Louth v Carlow, Laois v Wicklow, Offaly v Wexford.

Quarter-finals: Dublin v Offaly/Wexford; Meath v Laois/Wicklow; Kildare v Louth/Carlow; Westmeath v Longford.