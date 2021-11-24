Search

24 Nov 2021

All-Ireland Scor titles for Offaly competitors

All-Ireland Scor titles for Offaly competitors

The Edenderry question time team: Garrett Reilly, Ian Delamere, Hugh O'Donoghue and Peter Guing

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

THERE was joy for two Offaly teams when they won All-Ireland scor titles last Saturday evening. The Ferbane GAA ballad group and the Edenderry GAA question time team saw off stiff opposition to claim All-Ireland titles.

The Birr GAA figure dancers competed very well but didn't win. The Ferbane ballad group consisted of Sarah Kenny, Niamh Delaney, Avril Spain, Zoe Rooney and Valene Greer while the Edenderry question time team was Garrett Reilly, Ian Delamere, Hugh O'Donoghue and Peter Guing.

Full List of Results

Rince Foirne: An Caisleán Nua, Tiobraid Árann

Amhránaíocht Aonair: Jack Gladney, Naomh Moling, Ceatharlach

Ceol Uislise: Cill Chábháin, Laois

Aithriseoireacht/Scéalaíocht: S.C. Breacháin, Tiobraid Árann

Nuachleas: Tulach Seasta, Tiobraid Árann

Bailéad-Ghrúpa: An Féar Bán, Uíbh Fhailí

Rince Seit: Bun Brosnaí, An Iarmhí

Tráth na gCeisteanna: Éadan Doire, Uíbh Fhailí

