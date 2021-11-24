All-Ireland Scor titles for Offaly competitors

The Edenderry question time team: Garrett Reilly, Ian Delamere, Hugh O'Donoghue and Peter Guing
THERE was joy for two Offaly teams when they won All-Ireland scor titles last Saturday evening. The Ferbane GAA ballad group and the Edenderry GAA question time team saw off stiff opposition to claim All-Ireland titles.
The Birr GAA figure dancers competed very well but didn't win. The Ferbane ballad group consisted of Sarah Kenny, Niamh Delaney, Avril Spain, Zoe Rooney and Valene Greer while the Edenderry question time team was Garrett Reilly, Ian Delamere, Hugh O'Donoghue and Peter Guing.
Full List of Results
Rince Foirne: An Caisleán Nua, Tiobraid Árann
Amhránaíocht Aonair: Jack Gladney, Naomh Moling, Ceatharlach
Ceol Uislise: Cill Chábháin, Laois
Aithriseoireacht/Scéalaíocht: S.C. Breacháin, Tiobraid Árann
Nuachleas: Tulach Seasta, Tiobraid Árann
Bailéad-Ghrúpa: An Féar Bán, Uíbh Fhailí
Rince Seit: Bun Brosnaí, An Iarmhí
Tráth na gCeisteanna: Éadan Doire, Uíbh Fhailí
The family and others who want the Scots Pine tree to come down and say the graves are destroyed by pine needles
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.