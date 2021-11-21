Clonbullogue hit top form in Leinster opener

Clonbullogue (Offaly) 3-18

Legan Sarsfields (Longford) 1-8

CLONBULLOGUE continued their excellent form when they destroyed Longofrd champions Legan Sarsfields in the first round of the Leinster Club Junior Football Championship in Gracefield on Saturday afternoon.

The Offaly intermediate champions had shown champagne form when beating Raheen in the Offaly final and the break of a few weeks had given them a chance to get ithe celebrations out of their system.

Clonbullogue were brilliant here, scoring a whoppintg 2-15 from play and with eleven players contributing to the scoresheet.

It was Clonbullogue's first game in a provincial championship and they were clearly up for it. Once again Clonbullogue's star forwards were on fire with Keith O'Neill scoring 1-5 and Shane O'Brien 1-4.

Legan Sarsfields tried hard on the day but they simply couldn't cope with the power and pace of a flying Clonbullogue side.

Played in difficult conditions, Clonbullogue could have won by more as they also missed a few good goal chances.

Clonbullogue hit the ground running from the start and it was clear at an early stage that they would win. They led by 1-4 to no score at the first water break with the goal coming from a Keith O'Neill penalty after David Dempsey was hauled down. O'Neill also had a goal shot saved and Clonbullogue went 1-6 clear before Chris Yorke got Legan off the mark with a 23rd minute free. It was only a brief respite for them and Clonbullogue were full value for their half time lead of 1-9 to 0-3.

The second half was never truly competitive as Clonbullogue pulled out of sight. Wing back Eddie Bennett got forward for a fine 38th minute goal before Legan's goal came from a softly awarded penalty that Gary Keena dispatched.

Clonbullogue led by 2-14 to 1-5 at the second half water break and only eased up marginally in the closing quarter with the outstanding Shane O'Brien scoring a lucky goal in the 50th minute when his shot for a point dipped into the net.

The scorers

Clonbullogue: Keith O’Neill 1-5 (1-0 pen, 0-2fs), Shane O’Brien 1-4 (0-1m), Eddie Bennett 1-0, Sean Foran 0-2, Jamie Guing, Thomas Morrissey, Darragh O’Brien, Jack McEvoy, Daryl Quinn, David Dempsey and Peter Bennett 0-1 each. Legan Sarsfields: Gary Keena 1-3 (1-0 pen, 0-2fs), Conor Quaine and Chris Yorke (0-2fs) 0-2 each, Noel O’Neill 0-1.

The teams

Clonbullogue: Cian Corcoran; David Dempsey, Jamie Quinn, Shane Furey; Eddie Bennett, Ian Curry, Harry Judge; Jack McEvoy, Peter Bennett; Sean Foran, Keith O’Neill, Shane O’Brien; Jamie Guing, Daryl Quinn, Joe Foran. Subs: Thomas Morrissey for Judge (45 min), Darragh O’Brien for Guing (50 min), Tommie Dempsey for J Foran (53 min), Killian Carr for Corcoran (54 min), Tim Bennett for Furey (54 min).

Legan Sarsfields: John Slowey; James White, Jack Grzywacz, Dylan Boylan; Blaine Murphy, Joe Keogh, Adam Doherty; Conor Quaine, Shane Cox; Noel O’Neill, Chris Yorke, John Leonard; Barry Tierney, Gary Keena, Conor Moran. Subs: Ian Moran for C Moran (35 min), Jake Boylan for Doherty (50 min), Paddy O’Neill for N O’Neill (52 min), Jack Nulty for Yorke (52 min).

Referee – Enda Kelly (Castledaly, Westmeath).