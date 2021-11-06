Impressive Clodiagh Gaels turn season around with powerful first half

Clodiagh Gaels are into the 2021 Molloy Environmental Systems Senior B Hurling Final after an impressive seven-point victory over Lusmagh on Saturday afternoon in Kilcormac. A dominant first half performance which they scored 14 points laid the foundations for the win. They were completely dominant in the first half and their first wide came in the 29th minute as they shot off all cylinders. Lusmagh came storming back into the game in the second half, but Clodiagh Gaels weathered the storm and they eventually came good to book their place in the final in two weeks’ time.

Clodiagh Gaels 0-23

Lusmagh 0-16

Conditions were difficult in Kilcormac as heavy downpours of rain lead to very difficult underfoot ground. Players from both sides struggled to stay on their feet in the opening exchanges and the greasy ball led to a scrappy opening few minutes.

However, it was the Clodiagh Gaels men who coped the best with the conditions, and they were fired up from the start.

Dwayne Dunne opened the scoring with a close range free and by the time the first water break came, Dunne had three frees. He was helped by two Shane Dolan points and just before the break, Joey Keenaghan got an excellent score on the run after he had been excellently picked out by Cathal Curran.

Paul Kinsella got Lusmagh off the mark, but they trailed by five points at the first water break.

The second quarter was much the same as the first with Clodiagh Gaels in complete control. Dunne got his fourth free of the day and Dolan also chipped in with a brilliant point from a tight angle.

Lusmagh struggled to cope with the relentless pressure from Clodiagh Gaels but they did manage some points with Paul Kinsella his usual accurate self from frees, pointing three for his side to keep them in touch.

David Buckley pointed from long range and just before half time, Liam Langton got a magical score that got the biggest roar of the day. With the ground wet and conditions difficult, he somehow flicked the ball into his hand from the ground, turned and scored a wonderful point over his shoulder to give Clodiagh Gaels an eight-point lead at the break.

Paul Kinsella got the first score of the half, and it was the first of four Lusmagh points in a row with three from himself and a point from Aaron Kelly brought it back to a four-point game.

Lusmagh had all the momentum now and they were storming back into the game. Clodiagh Gaels were in big trouble and managed only one point in the third quarter courtesy of a Dwayne Dunne free. Two more Kinsealla frees and an Eimhin Kelly long range score left just two points in it at the second water break.

The water break came at the wrong time for Lusmagh as they lost some momentum. Cathal Curran, who was fantastic throughout the game finally pointed for Clodiagh Gaels and although Eimhin Kelly did briefly reduce it to a two-point game again but further points from Ruairi Dunne and Liam Langton restored the Clodiagh Gaels lead.

Kinsella reduced the gap to three points but two on the trot from the Langton brothers, Conor and Liam increased it to a five-point lead with the game now in the melting pot.

Clodiagh Gaels finished strongly and eventually came good. Dwayne Dunne, who had opened the scoring, also had the last say. He fired over the last three points of the game with two coming from placed balls. Kieran Dooley’s full-time whistle came with a huge sigh of relief from The Gaels’ supporters and they can now look forward to a county final and a chance to join the elite of Offaly hurling for 2022.

SCORERS

Clodiagh Gaels: Dwayne Dunne: 0-11 (0-9F, 0-1 ‘65’), Liam Langton 0-4, Shane Dolan 0-3, Ruairí Dunne, Cathal Curran, David Buckley, Conor Langton, Joey Keenaghan all 0-1 each.

Lusmagh: Paul Kinsella 0-11 (0-7F, 0-1 ‘65’), Eimhin Kelly 0-2, Eoin Quinlan, Aaron Kelly and Damien Kelly all 0-1 each.

TEAMS

Clodiagh Gaels: Kevin Kinahan; Killian O’Brien, Dylan Hyland, Peter Walsh; Joey Keenaghan, Clint Horan, Aaron Flanagan; Cathal Curran, Ruairí Dunne; Shane Dolan, Liam Langton, David Buckley; Cathal Brady, Dwayne Dunne, Conor Langton. Subs: Ryan Casey for Ruairí Dunne (56), Sean Beatty for Peter Walsh (60).

Lusmagh: John Murphy; Shane Healy, Andy Flynn, Kealan Moran; Niall Duffy, Eimhin Kelly, Eibheann Kelly; Alan Kelly, Aaron Kelly; Lorcan Troy, Caolan Kelly, Padraig Corcoran; Paul Kinsella, Graham Lynch, Eoin Quinlan. Subs: Damien Kelly for Lorcan Troy (48).

Referee: Kieran Dooley.