WATCH: Niall McNamee's last gasp goal to earn draw in Offaly county final
Rhode can never be written off in a county final.
That was evidenced on Sunday in O'Connor Park when Niall McNamee rescued the village against long-time leaders Tullamore.
Tullamore were eying a famous win on home turf and led for long spells but in the third minute of injury time, a familiar name popped up with the goods.
Trailing by three, only a goal would do for Rhode and when a looping ball floated cross-field by Anton Sullivan fell into the arms of veteran Niall McNamee, he only had one thing on his mind.
He turned a number of defenders, struck across goal and well, you know the rest. WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:
When @RhodeGAA were three points down in the Offaly football final today, and it was the third minute of injury-time, Niall McNamee did this: pic.twitter.com/Yaj8l0kAKi— Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) October 31, 2021
