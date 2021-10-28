Offaly senior camogie final on Saturday

Elaine Sullivan of St Rynagh's
IT is a big weekend for Offaly camogie with their senior championship camogie final taking place in St Brendan's Park, Birr.
Champions and favourites St Rynagh's wll meet Birr in Birr at 3.30pm and a very interesting, top quality final is in store.
St Rynagh's have been a great force in Offaly camogie in recent years and they had a 1-19 to 1-6 win over St Cillian's in the semi-final. Birr have also been working very hard at the game and they turned the tables on Shinrone when winning an exciting semi-final by 3-12 to 1-10.
Admission is €15 while OAPs, students and U-16s can gain entry for €5.
