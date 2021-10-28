Search

28/10/2021

Offaly Junior and Intermediate football finals moved out of O'Connor Park

Tom Furlong and Tullamore will play the JFC final against Edenderry in Daingean.

Kevin Corrigan

kevin@tullamoretribune.ie

THE Offaly Intermediate and Junior Football Championship finals have been moved out of O'Connor Park this Saturday.

The intermediate final between Raheen and Clonbullogue and the junior decider with Edenderry and Tullamore had been fixed as a double header for the county grounds. However, with heavy rain forecast for the next few days, the Offaly GAA Competitions Committee have decided to switch them to protect the pitch for Sunday's two senior finals.

The Junior Football Championship final is now in Daingean at 1.00pm while the intermediate showdown goes ahead in Gracefield at 3.00pm.

O'Connor Park will host the Senior “B” Football Championship final between Tubber and Clara and the Senior Football Championship renewal with Rhode and Tullamore on Sunday at 1.00pm and 3.00pm.

Tickets are on sale for all finals via the Offaly GAA website and cash will not be taken at venues on the day.

