Captain Doyle leading Clara's new generation towards their dreams

IT is a very strange time for Clara GAA Club. Senior since 1956, relegation to the Senior “B” Football Championship last year was a devastating blow to the psyche in a proud club but they have taken it on the chin and are now one game away from an instant return.

Tubber provide the opposition in Sunday's senior “B” final and the Clara captain, Colm Doyle is one of a generation desperate for medals and success.

24 years of age, the Offaly half back won a Division 1 Football League medal for Clara a few years ago but underage was a barren period for him and his only title was in U-14 “B” hurling - “There is an awful lot more amalgamations now. It is tough going,” said Doyle last week.

There is a significant age gap between him and Carl Stewart and Clara's older cohort of Scott Brady, Thomas Deehan, Ross Brady and Graham Guilfoyle.

They all have senior football and underage medals but after Doyle and Stewart, there is exciting new talent coming on. Ed Cullen was outstanding as Offaly won the All-Ireland U-20 football title this year, Cormac Delaney featured in most games off the bench and Adam Kelly was a sub.

“We are in a transition period in terms of the squad. There is some great club men hanging on, Scott Brady, Ross Brady and Tommo (Thomas Deehan). A few lads have come on, Ed Cullen, Cormac Delaney, Adam Kelly last year and Alex Egan this year. Trying to get Clara back to senior football is the big objective”, he said.

A cruciate injury meant that Doyle's senior football debut was a year later than it would have been, in 2015 and he has played in one Senior Football Championship final, a 2017 defeat to Rhode.

How hard is it being a dual club?

“When you are going well, it is not hard to keep anything going. The hardest thing is after matches at weekends. The boys have been very good. They have organised yoga sessions, we got into ACE (recovery training) with Eoin Carroll, Anton Sullivan and Cian Donohue. It seems to be working well. We are in final of one and another win in hurling will put us in semi-final there. When things are going well, one feeds of the other and there is a good bond there in the two groups.

“There is a lot of the same players, a mix of ten and seven or eight pushing to start both.”



How big of a blow was it to be relegated last year?

“Huge, a huge knock but in fairness everyone reacted well. When we left the field in Daingean (after losing to Bracknagh in the relegation play off), we said we won't let this year define us. We got in, did a big of testing with Joe Quinn early on. Over in Kilbeggan Astro, we did sprints and jump tests. Lads got gym programmes. A lot of lads set up a Strava group for the club. It meant that lads were being honest. If you were supposed to do a run, lads knew you were doing it and you weren't just saying you were. There is a big push to get Clara back up to senior football. It is where we want to be competing at.”



Why were Clara relegated?

“I suppose it was a strange year with Covid and everything. Lads put in a huge pre-season and then everything just went and came to a halt. We set up individual running programmes, everyone did that. We came back and got beat by Rhode in the first round. We got over Cappincur and really didn't show up against Tullamore in the second half. We were well in the game at half time but couldn't get our own kickouts in the second half. We faced a Bracknagh team who the same as ourselves were going to die on the field. A few goals went in against the run of play and momentum turned. We were caught with one or two lads wo couldn't play because they tested positive for Covid and we all ended up becoming close contacts. It was kind of a circus.”



Was there an adverse reaction in the town to ye going down or did people accept it?

“There was. There is still people who are bitter at us going down and right they are. This year is our chance to try and redeem ourselves and if we do, hopefully people's opinion will change of us. We are all out here. It is a voluntary thing and we are trying to do right by the town but definitely, there are club men there and they would never have seen Clara relegated so it was a shock to the system.”



A step back can be good but only if you come back straight away?

“Yeah, only if you take a step back straight away. You saw it with Gracefield. They came down last year and everyone thought they would fly straight back up. They met a good Durrow team in the final, and they proved themselves at senior this year. Gracefield just got over the line this year in the (senior “B” relegation) so you can't be resting on your laurels and taking anyone for granted. Everyone is trying to promote themselves and get up to a higher standard of football. We haven't taken anyone for granted so far this year and we won't be taking Tubber for granted either.”



Are you happy with your form?

“Yes, we have just to keep putting out performances which are good enough for our standards.”



Would you have liked a tougher battle in the semi-final?

“Ah yeah. Walsh Island have had a great year. A few people would have had them tipped for relegation so fair play to them for getting to a county semi-final. You just have to play what is in front of you. Unfortunately, it wasn't as competitive as we would have liked going into a final but we will regroup now and have an inhouse game that will be as competitive as you can get.”



There is a generation gap between yourself at 24 and the Brady's and Thomas Deehan, who are in their 30s, on the Clara team. Was that a factor in relegation?

“Possibly. Obviously you can only play with what you have. There is years in front of me. I didn't win much growing up. There would have been teams in front of me, winning county championships. Once lads get out of minor and U-21, if they aren't getting their place on the team and feel they deserve it, some lads just aren't willing to put in the work and just fall away. We have a committed group now and everyone is putting their shoulder to the wheel.”



Tubber in the final is a local derby and ye know each other well?

“Yes, a few of the Tubber boys had a few pints in Clara on Sunday (after beating Ballycumber). There wouldn't be too much animosity between the clubs, not that I know of anyway. We are local rivals. They will be well up for it and will throw everything they have at us. They have some fine footballers. A few of their lads are going fierce well in the forward line. If we get ahead in the game, we will have to keep the foot down, keep score after score and not let them get a purple patch.”



It can be very hard to get back up if you don't make it at the first attempt?

“That is it. Look at other club championships. There is clubs who have gone down and are going down again. We have to get back up to the top tier and push on the club. It will bring on more young lads as well and hopefully in a few years we will be competing in the game at 3.00pm instead of 1.00pm. That is the aim for Clara, 100%.”