Champions too strong for St Cillian's

St Rynagh's 1-19



St Cillian's 1-6



After a fine sunny morning as forecasted the weather turned to rain shortly before the teams took to the pitch in Lusmagh last Saturday afternoon. St Rynagh’s were hot favourites going into the match, unbeaten in this year’s championship and no team coming close in any of the group stages. St Cillian’s winning two out of 5 rounds were anxious to prove their worth in this semi final and should have been filled with confidence after coming out tops in two high scoring matches in the previous weeks.

St Rynaghs’ started the sharpest with a point by Kate Kenny, and within minutes Siobhan Flannery found herself free at the edge of the square. She was spotted by Linda Sullivan who duly passed to her and Flannery side stepped the oncoming challenge and made no mistake hitting the back of the net. Katie O’Connell also added to St Rynagh’s score from play, however, St Cillian’s were now getting a hold on their game and after some intense play they got their first score from a 45. They seemed to be winning puckouts from both ends and never stood back to any challenges.

Both teams had goal opportunities in the first half with Laura Hogan making crucial blocks and Ciara Brennan having an excellent 1st half for St Cillian’s in defence. At the water break it was St Rynagh’s 1-3 to St Cillian’s 0-2, three more points for each side before the break brought the score to St Rynagh’s 1-6 St Cillian’s 0-5.

In the second half St Rynagh’s showed their ruthlessness in putting a match out of reach of their opponents. Positional changes were crucial for St Rynagh’s and St Cillian’s didn’t match these changes with their own. Before the 2nd half water break St Rynagh’s had added 7 points to their tally and St Cillian’s adding just the one point to their score.

St Rynagh’s looked dangerous in front of goals and only for a fantastic save by St Cillian’s keeper Caoimhe Rice, Kate Kenny might have added a goal to her tally. Mairead Daly also had a goal opportunity that went over the bar.

St Cillian’s did manage a consolation goal through Niamh Killeen, however St Rynaghs proved to be too strong on the day as they march on to another Senior Final.

Claire Hogan was excellent for St Cillian’s in the first half and proved to be a real thorn in St Rynagh’s side. Ciara Brennan and Niamh Killeen also put in performances of note for St Cillian’s

St Rynagh’s stuck to their game plan and made changes when needed. Their ability to pass ball from Ellen Gilligan right through to their forward line was professional to say the least. They are a team that are not reliant on one player to score. While a number of players performed excellently for the champions it was Roisin Egan in the sweeper position that deserved special note. She used her strength in defence and moved forward with her team when needed.



Teams:

St Rynagh's: Ellen Gilligan, Sinead Moran, Elaine Sullivan, Meadbh Doorley, Emma Corcoran, Grainne Dolan, Roisin Daly, Helen Dolan, Roisin Egan, Linda Sullivan, Sinead Hanamy, Mairead Daly, Katie O’Connell, Kate Kenny, Siobhan Flannery. Subs: Aoife McLoughlin, Aine Doorley, Ciara O’Connell, Ellie Hickey, Cait Hickey, Amy Sullivan, - Heather Moran, Louise Flannery, Louise Mannion, Tara Butler, Sarah Moylan, Aoife O’Regan, Emma Nevin, Natasha Daly, Eilish Naughton, Eva Flannery, Rachel Healy, Christina Maloney, Sarah McGarry, Karen Healy, Holly Boylan, Louise Mannion, Brionna O’Connor

St Cillian's: Caoimhe Rice, Laura Hogan, Megan King, Cathy Fogarty, Aoife Hoctor, Ciara Brennan, Siobhan Killeen, Dara Hanamy, Elaine Hanlon, Caoimhe O’Donovan, Aisling Brennan, Clare Hogan, Niamh Killeen, Elizabeth Harding, Sarah Freeman. Subs: Michelle Gleeson, Orla Killeen, Rachel Brennan, Aoife O’Donovan, Roisin Pinches, Cara Hoare, Kasery Larkin, Emma Harding, Sorcha O’Rourke, Lisa Hoctor, Niamh Collins, Aine Kennedy, Anna Hoctor, Sinead Bergin, Louise Bergin, Sinead Hoctor, Ciara Hoctor, Moya Larkin, Grace Cashen, Aoife Hogan, Aoife Plunket