Impressive Shamrocks march into decider

Shamrocks booked their place in the Intermediate Hurling Final after a convincing 10-point win over St Rynaghs on Sunday morning. The O’Toole Greene brothers caused havoc for the Shamrocks men, shooting 4-04 between them as they overcame a brave St Rynagh’s performance to set up a showdown with Birr in the Intermediate Hurling Final.

Shamrocks 5-11

St Rynaghs 2-10.

It was a bright, breezy morning in Moystown, and Shamrocks played with the aid of a strong breeze in the first half. They were quick off the mark too and David O’Toole Greene and Nigel Dunne had their names on the scoreboard in the opening few minutes.

St Rynaghs’ responded well, and they opened their account through Ger Scales and Jerome Flannery. It was point for point with David Molloy and Oisin Hickey trading scores and Nigel Dunne’s free just before the first water break gave Shamrocks the lead by the minimum at the first water break.

It was an even and entertaining game and both sides struggled to pull away from each other. Conor Moran resumed scoring with a point just after the water break, but Ger Scales responded with a free to keep St Rynagh’s in touch. Nigel Dunne was as reliant as ever from placed balls and his two points gave Shamrocks a two-point lead.

It was obvious in the early stages that a goal would have a big impact on the game and just before the half time break, Shamrocks raised their first green flag of the day.

David O’Toole Greene, who was proving a handful for the St Rynaghs’ defence dashed towards goal and he was hauled down inside the small rectangle and Ciaran Groome awarded the penalty. Nigel Dunne’s low powerful shot gave Declan Kelly no chance, and the goal was the last action of the half with Shamrocks carrying a five-point lead into the break.

Shamrocks almost got their perfect start to the second half when David O’Toole Greene burst onto a loose ball and unleashed a rocket, but his shot rattled off the crossbar. However, it didn’t take the Shamrocks number 11 long for another goal opportunity and moments later, he finally got his goal.

To their credit, St Rynaghs’ did not lie down easily, and Donal Og Moran’s point kept them in the game, but Shamrocks had all the momentum at this stage.

Shane O’Toole Greene got himself off the mark with a well taken point and just before the second water break, Shamrocks ended the game as a contest. Two goals, from the O’Toole Greene brothers, one from Shane, the other from David gave Shamrocks a 12-point lead at the second water break, a lead which they never looked back from.

St Rynaghs’ did not lie down easily, and they were thrown a lifeline when Jerome Flannery bundled the ball over the line to give the St Rynaghs’ faithful some hopes of a comeback.

However, it was not to be, as Shamrocks finished strong. Nigel Dunne and Shane O’Toole Greene both pointed for Shamrocks and right at the death, David O’Toole’s wonder goal put the icing on the cake for the Shamrocks men as they comfortably booked their place in the 2021 Intermediate Hurling Final.

TEAMS

SHAMROCKS: Niall Darcy; Jack Molloy, Conor Condron, Sean Cantwell; Adrian Minnock, Cal Ahearne, Stephen Malone; Dan Heffernan, Alan Foster; Conor Moran, Padraig Cantwell, David O’Toole Greene; David Molloy, Shane O’Toole Greene, Nigel Dunne. Subs: Shane Heffernan for David Molloy (46), Glenn Mooney for Adrian Minnock inj (51), Barry Kelly for Padraig Cantwell (53).

SCORERS: David O’Toole Greene 3-2, Shane O’Toole Greene 1-2, Nigel Dunne 1-5 (0-3F, 1-0 pen), David Molloy and Conor Moran 0-1 each.

ST RYNAGH’S: Declan Kelly; Michael Harrington, Keelan Rigney, Fergal Hanamy; Michael McLoughlin, Damien McLoughlin, Brian Rigney; Donal Og Moran, Joe White; Ger Rafferty, Oisin Hickey, Paul Looby; Ger Scales, Jerome Flannery, Callum Flannery. Subs: Darrel Gaughan for Joe White (24), David Rigney for Paul Looby (38).

SCORERS: Jerome Flannery 2-2, Donal Og Moran 0-4 (0-2F), Ger Scales 0-2 (0-1F), Oisin Hickey and Damien McLoughlin 0-1 each.