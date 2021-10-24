A draw ends championship hopes for Ballinamere and Belmont

A draw between Ballinamere and Belmont was a drab ending to the championship for both sides in Kilcormac, although a win for either side would have left them looking at results in other games to see if they would progress.

Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Championship round 5

Ballinamere 2-15

Belmont 1-18

It was a case of what might have been for both sides, with Belmont hit by injuries to key players in recent weeks, particularly Oisin Kelly which hampered their chances.

Ballinamere will look back on a poor showing in their earlier games which put them on the back foot and relying on other results as the group games came to a conclusion.

This game in Faithful Fields was played at a fast pace with impressive point taking from both sides. But it really only sparked to life in the final minutes as both sides went in search of the win which might keep their championship season alive.

Ballinamere began this game in very lively fashion and with just over 20 seconds they were in for a goal as Aaron Maher finished to the net.

Belmont were second best for much of that half, with John Murphy added a second goal for Ballinamere as they went in at the break 2-7 to 0-7 in front. Belmont had the impressive accuracy of David Nally to thank for keeping them in the game, as he shot six of their points, with Kieran McManus also getting on the scoresheet.

Belmont were much better in the second half though, and certainly shaded things in that period.

Again, David Nally was the scorer supreme for them and when he drilled a penalty to the net just five minutes after the break, Belmont were just a goal behind.

With five minutes left, the game was very much in the balance, with Ballinamere leading by just a point. In that crucial period, Belmont hit three wides in a row, as they continued to dominate. Ballinamere then hit two points just after that, one a brilliant effort from Aaron Maher and then another good score from John Murphy as they stretched their lead to three points.

Belmont battled back though, and the game was level going into injury time.

Brian Duginan then popped up for a great score after brother Sean had set him up. But with virtually the final act of the game, David Nally sent over another free to earn a share of the points, but ultimately end both sides action in the championship.

The scorers

Ballinamere: Brian Duignan 0-7 (5f, 165), Aaron Maher 1-4, John Murphy 1-1, Sean Duignan, Joseph Maher and Mike O’Brien 0-1 each.

Belmont: David Nally 1-13 (1pen, 10 frees) Alan Egan, Paddy Clancy, Mark Egan (f), Cathal Flynn and Kieran McManus 0-1 each

Ballinamere:

Mark Troy; Jack Fogarty, Chris McDonald, David Magner; Gerry Bourke, Ciaran Burke, Sam Bourke; Ross Ravenhill, Cormac Spollen; Sean Duignan, Mike O’Brien, Brian Duignan; Joseph Maher, John Murphy, Aaron Maher. Subs: Kevin McDermott for Cormac Spollen (44 mins), Luke Nolan for Gerry Bourke (60 mins).

Belmont:

Barry Egan; Shane Nally, Conor Butler, Liam Browne; Leon Fox, Mark Egan, Ronan Butler; Alan Egan, Jack Egan; Paddy Clancy, Damien Egan, Colin Flynn; Cathal Flynn, David Nally, Kieran McManus. Subs: Jack Clancy for Kieran McManus (40 mins), Ronan McEvoy for Paddy Clancy (inj – 55 mins).

Referee: Shane Guinan