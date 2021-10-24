Trouble free afternoon seals semi-final place for Kilcormac-Killoughey

THE most predictable result of the weekend took place in O'Connor Park on Sunday afternoon as Kilcormac-Killoughey sauntered to an easy win over Drumcullen.

Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Championship Round 5

Kilcormac/Killoughey 2-24

Drumcullen 0-10

Needing a win to be 100% sure of a semi-final place, Kilcormac-Killoughey were never going to show their neighbours any mercy and a whopping twenty points separated them at the end.

Drumcullen have tried hard in this, their first year back in top flight hurling but the challenges facing them have been evident throughout and they now face Seir Kieran in the relegation play off.

For K-K, this was a very routine afternoon, shooting practice and their victory was never under threat. Their reward is a semi-final renewal against champions St Rynagh's who beat them in the 2020 final earier this year.

K-K controlled this game from start to finish. They had four points on the board before Colm Gath got Drumcullen's first point in the 15th minute. Drumcullen dug deep but an excellent Cillian Kiely goal made the score 1-7 to 0-2 and the only issue was the K-K winning margin. Seconds later, he strode through for a second goal and a shell shocked Drumcullen knew the game was up.

K-K led by 2-9 to 0-4 at half time and Drumullen rallied briefly in the second half, getting the first three points through Colm Gath (two) and Eoin Gath to bring the gap back to eight. K-K's response was very impressive. They got eleven points on the trot as they engaged in shooting practice and their win was every bit as comprehensive as the final scoreline suggests.

The Scorers

Kilcormac/Killoughey: Cillian Kiely 2-7 (0-4 Frees, 0-1 ’65), Dylan Murray 0-6, Lochlann Kavanagh 0-2, Cathal Kiely 0-2, Peter Geraghty 0-2, James Kilmartin 0-2, Ger Healion 0-2, Karl Guinan 0-1.

Drumcullen: Colm Gath 0-8 (0-7 Frees), Ciaran Guinan 0-1, Eoin Gath 0-1.

The Teams

Kilcormac/Killoughey: Conor Slevin; Cathal Kilmartin, Damien Kilmartin, Dylan Murray; Oisin Mahon, Jack Screeney, Jordan Quinn; James Kilmartin, Peter Geraghty; Cillian Kiley (Capt.), Conor Mahon, Karl Guinan; Lochlann Kavanagh, Ger Healion, Cathal Kiely.

Subs: Stephen Leonard for Jordan Quinn (inj. 58 mins).

Drumcullen: Padraic Cashin; Sean Hynes, Donal Guinan, Harry Ryan; John Cashin, Raymond Gath, Danny Maher; Kevin Fleury, Ciaran Guinan; Mark Kennedy Jnr., Dermot Gath, Padraic Guinan (Capt.); Eoin Gath, Colm Gath, Stephen Hanrahan.

Subs: Barry O’Meara for John Cashin (inj. 27 mins), James Hynes for Mark Kennedy Jnr. (inj. 55 mins), Mark Kennedy Snr. For Harry Ryan (55 mins), Joe Troy for Stephen Hanrahan (55 mins).

Referee: Adam Kinahan (Clodiagh Gaels).