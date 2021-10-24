Search

24/10/2021

Line up decided for Offaly Intermediate Hurling Final as one semi-final goes to extra-time

Offaly Senior A Hurling Championship results and up to date tables

Line up decided for Offaly Intermediate Hurling Final as one semi-final goes to extra-time

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

Email:

kevin@tullamoretribune.ie

The line up has been decided for the Offaly Intermediate Hurling Final with one semi-final going to extra-time

Shamrocks and Birr have qualified for the Offaly Intermediate Hurling Championship final. In the semi-finals on Sunday afternoon, Shamrocks had a fine win over St Rynagh's while Birr pipped their parish neighbours Carrig-Riverstown in an extra time shootout.

Shamrocks pulled away in the second half for a big 5-11 to 2-10 win over St Rynagh's. They were pushed hard in the first half and led by 1-7 to 0-5 at half time with a penalty goal giving them the advantage. Shamrocks got three goals in the third quarter and had their final place booked as they led by 4-9 to 0-9 at the water break. St Rynagh's dug deep in the closing quarter but were never close enough to bother the inform winners.

In the other semi-final, Birr just got the better of Carrig-Riverstown in a very enjoyable game, played in blustery conditions. They edged home by 0-25 to 1-20 in extra time after outscoring the losers by five points to one in the second period.

Birr led by 0-11 to 0-10 at half time and they had 0-17 compared to 1-14 for Carrig-Riverstown at full time. Carrig-Riverstown led by 1-19 to 0-20 at half time in extra time but Birr powered home from here.

Shamrocks have been favourites from the start of the season but will be very aware of the challenge that Birr will present in the final, which is likely to take place on the weekend of November 6-7.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media