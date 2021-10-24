Line up decided for Offaly Intermediate Hurling Final as one semi-final goes to extra-time

The line up has been decided for the Offaly Intermediate Hurling Final with one semi-final going to extra-time

Shamrocks and Birr have qualified for the Offaly Intermediate Hurling Championship final. In the semi-finals on Sunday afternoon, Shamrocks had a fine win over St Rynagh's while Birr pipped their parish neighbours Carrig-Riverstown in an extra time shootout.

Shamrocks pulled away in the second half for a big 5-11 to 2-10 win over St Rynagh's. They were pushed hard in the first half and led by 1-7 to 0-5 at half time with a penalty goal giving them the advantage. Shamrocks got three goals in the third quarter and had their final place booked as they led by 4-9 to 0-9 at the water break. St Rynagh's dug deep in the closing quarter but were never close enough to bother the inform winners.

In the other semi-final, Birr just got the better of Carrig-Riverstown in a very enjoyable game, played in blustery conditions. They edged home by 0-25 to 1-20 in extra time after outscoring the losers by five points to one in the second period.

Birr led by 0-11 to 0-10 at half time and they had 0-17 compared to 1-14 for Carrig-Riverstown at full time. Carrig-Riverstown led by 1-19 to 0-20 at half time in extra time but Birr powered home from here.

Shamrocks have been favourites from the start of the season but will be very aware of the challenge that Birr will present in the final, which is likely to take place on the weekend of November 6-7.