Injury time point secures victory for Ferbane-Belmont

Ferbane/Belmont 2-7

Shirone/Ballyskenach-Killavilla (SBK) 1-9

It was Ferbane/Belmont who emerged victorious after a fantastic battle against an excellent Shinrone/Ballyskenach side in the U-13 HCC “B” final on Sunday. An injury time point coming off the hurl of Nathan Kelly with Eoin Egan involved in the pass, was all that separated two very evenly matched teams on the final whistle of this ‘B’ final.

This was an excellent game of hurling from both with some great individual performances all over the pitch and neither side could be faulted.

SBK were slow to settle with F/B slotting 1.2 as they hurled into a stiff breeze down the pitch. In that opening period, F/B held most of the play and were unlucky to see several attacks skim by the uprights into waste ground.

Both sides were unlucky with their goal efforts courtesy of some brilliant net minding by F/B’s Liam Woods and SBK’s Todd O’Toole. Twelve minutes had passed before Aaron O’Toole took a pass from Ben Young and O’Toole buried the ball to get SBK out of the traps. It was hell for leather after that with both tearing into attack with SBK not taking full advantage of the strong breeze on their backs as they continued to error. Tom Halligan’s goal coming in from Ruairi Woods looked to seal F/B’s luck but three points, one from play, from the stick of Aaron O’Toole had the lead wiped out just on the break.

At half time the sides were level. SBK 1.6 to F/B 2.3.

The last half was nail biting stuff with both sides exchanging scores as they upped their speed and skill performance, hooking, blocking and long solo runs. The game was stopped for some time as young F/B Oran Kenny picked up an ankle injury and had to leave the pitch.

F/B holding a lot of possession, continued to drop ball wide of target, yet managing to hold off SBK denying them scores over a twelve minutes stint. With time running out, F/B were forced to conjure up a goal, electing to drop a free into the danger zone where Ruairi Woods took control but was hauled to the ground in an effort to curtail him, and Nathan Kelly stepped up to level the sides with just under five minutes of normal time remaining. Ruairi Woods put F/B back in front but SBK dug deep and Aaron O’Toole had the sides level at the other end with time running out.

As the large crowd of spectators got behind their respective sides and with the clock into injury time it was Owen Egan who took control, passed to Nathan Kelly and steadying himself, he dropped over as the referee called time on a very exciting game throughout.

The scorers

Ferbane-Belmont: Ruairi Woods 0-5 (1f), Eoin O’Neill, Tom Halligan 1-0 each, Nathan Kelly 0-2 (1f).

Shinrone/Ballyskenach-Killavilla: -Aaron O’Toole 1-7 (=4f), Killian Meagher and Ben Younge 0-1 each.

Teams:

FERBANE-BELMONT: Liam Woods, Rian Claffey, Eamon Maher (Captain) Sean O’Shea, Darragh Waldron, James Kirwan, Oran Kenny, Owen Egan, Ruairi Woods, James Hickey, Owen O’Neill, Michael Carty, Tom Halligan, Nathan Kelly, Oisin Hickey. Subs used: Sean Grennan for Owen Egan, Conor Keenaghan for Oisin Hickey, Alan Rigney for James Hickey, Owen Egan for Oran Kenny (inj), Sean Dalton for Alan Rigney, Oran Kenny for Owen Egan, Owen Egan for Conor Keenaghan.

SHINRONE/BALLYSKENACH-KILLAVILLA: Todd O’Toole, Cillian Doyle, Killian Fitzpatrick, Cian O’Regan, Ray Dockery, Daragh Phelan, Eoghan McLoughlin, Killian Meagher, Conor Phelan, Rory Young, Aaron O’Toole, Daniel Maher, Brian Oakley, Ben Younge, David Simpson. Subs used: Charlie Mortenson for Rory Younge, Sean Deane for David Simpson, Adam Tooher for Brian Oakley, Tom Moore for Daniel Maher.