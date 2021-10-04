Early goals put Clonbullogue on road to comprehensive victory

Three goals inside the first five minutes put Clonbullogue on the road to a comprehensive 18 point victory over Shannonbridge at Clara on Sunday last and put them through to the semi-finals of the intermediate football championship.

Tullamore Court Hotel Intermediate Football Championship Quarter Final

Clonbullogue 5-15

Shannonbridge 0-12

It was a devastating opening 30 minutes by Clonbullogue at the end of which they led by 4-11 to 0-2 and the game was already well over as a contest. They dominated all aspects of the game in that first half when absolutely nothing went right for Shannonbridge, who simply couldn’t cope with the onslaught from their opponents.

Ironically Shannonbridge hit the opening point of the game in the first minute but by the time they had hit their second 13 minutes later, they had conceded 3-4 and were already chasing the game. It didn’t get any better as Clonbullogue added another 1-7 without reply before half time to lead by 21 points at the break.

Clonbullogue were very impressive in that first half and on this display will be serious contenders for the title. Keith O’Neill and Shane O’Brien were the two men who did most of the damage on the scoreboard but this was very much a team performance and they worked extremely hard for each other throughout the field.

Clonbullogue were sharper in all aspects of the game. They were quick onto the ball, put pressure on Shannonbridge at all times and they linked up well with one another to create openings and good scoring chances, which they gratefully converted. They took the foot off the pedal a little bit in the second half and were able to empty the subs bench in the final quarter and but for some fine goalkeeping by Barry Rohan would have added to their goal tally.

It was a tough day at the office for Shannonbridge as the game slipped away from them at a very early stage. They could do little right in the first half. They struggled to hold on to their own kick outs, simple passes went astray and they were unable to get any forward momentum. To their credit they didn’t let the heads drop in the second half and while it was always a losing battle, they did manage to outscore their opponents in the final 30 minutes.

Jack Darcy kicked a free for Shannonbridge after just 38 seconds but that was as good as it got for the West Offaly side. Shane O’Brien then got on the end of a quick move to net Clonbullogue’s first goal. Keith O’Neill popped over a free and then twice in a minute he fired low to the net and before five minutes were on the clock Clonbullogue already led 3-1 to 0-1.

Jamie Guing (free), Shane O’Brien (mark) and Ruairi O’Neill added further points before Mikey Corbett pointed from a mark for Shannonbridge. Ruairi O’Neill added a further point as Clonbullogue led 3-5 to 0-2 at the water break. Keith O’Neill (2), Sean Foran, Shane O’Brien and Jamie Guing stretched the lead before Ruairi O’Neill collected a pass after 29 minutes and fired home the fourth goal. Shane O’Brien added a further point to leave the half time score 4-11 to 0-2.

Shannonbridge doubled their tally inside the first three minutes of the second half through Gavin Kelly and Mikey Corbett. Shane O’Brien pointed from a mark with Ciaran Mannion replying. Shane O’Brien and Keith O’Neill added to their personal tallies before Jack Darcy pointed three frees in succession for Shannonbridge.

Clonbullogue’s fifth goal came after 44 minutes when Shane O’Brien cut through and shot home but they only added one more score after that. Shane Flannery, Jack Darcy and Mikey Corbett reduced the gap before Sean Foran’s last point. The final say came to sub Darragh Fitzgerald for Shannonbridge but they were still 18 points down at the long whistle.

Clonbullogue progress and they will now be looking to go all the way.

MATCH ANALYSIS

THE TEAMS

CLONBULLOGUE: Cian Corcoran; David Dempsey, Jamie Quinn, Shane Furey; Eddie Bennett, Ian Curry, Harry Judge; Jack McEvoy, Peter Bennett; Daryl Quinn, Ruairi O’Neill, Sean Foran; Jamie Guing, Shane O’Brien, Keith O’Neill. Subs. Tommie Dempsey (for Ruairi O’Neill, blood 30-33 mins), James Byrne (for Keith O’Neill, 43 mins), Thomas Morrissey (for Daryl Quinn, 47 mins), Eoin McEvoy (for Jamie Quinn, 49 mins), Tommie Dempsey (for Jamie Guing, 55 mins), Tim Bennett (for Shane Furey, 59 mins).

SHANNONBRIDGE: Barry Rohan; Shane Flannery, Emmett Molloy, Alan Devery; Aaron Brazil, Bill Egan, Rory O’Connor; Ronan Devery, Ronan Hynes; Peadar Kelly, Ciaran Mannion, Kieran Flannery; Karol Kelly, Jack Darcy, Mikey Corbett. Subs. Gavin Kelly (for Bill Egan, half time), Christian Brazil (for Rory O’Connor, half time), Cathal O’Shea (for Peadar Kelly, 54 mins), Alan Gunning (for Alan Devery, 57 mins), Darragh Fitzgerald (for Karol Kelly).

REFEREE: Brian Gavin (Clara).

MAN OF THE MATCH

Keith O'Neill (Clonbullogue): It was a toss up between Keith O’Neill and Shane O’Brien, who scored 4-9 between them. O’Neill gets the slight nod for his lively all round play and his two quick goals early on put Clonbullogue well on the road to victory.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

The game was effectively decided inside the first five minutes when in a blistering three minute spell Clonbullogue found the net three times and there was no way back for Shannonbridge from there.

REFEREE WATCH

It was a straightforward day at the office for Brian Gavin and a fairly easy game to referee. He was always in control and there was little of contentious note to deal with.

TALKING POINT

Clonbullogue were devastating in the first half and they dominated in all sectors of the half. Two years ago their quest for intermediate honours was ended by Shannonbridge but on Sunday it was all Clonbullogue and they are now serious contenders for this title.

WHAT’S NEXT

Clonbullogue advance to the county semi-finals while it’s the end of the season for Shannonbridge.

VENUE WATCH

Clara hosted the game well with plenty of stewards on duty to control parking and traffic. After heavy overnight rain the pitch was quite soft and wasn’t helped by another heavy shower of rain during the first half.

STATISTICS

Wides; Clonbullogue 10 (5 in first half), Shannonbridge 4 (2 in first half).

Yellow Cards: Clombullogue 2 (Jamie Quinn, Shane Furey), Shannonbridge 0.

Black Cards: None

Red Cards: None

THE SCORERS

Clonbullogue; Shane O’Brien (2-5, 0-2 marks), Keith O’Neill (2-4, 0-1 free), Ruairi O’Neill (1-2), Jamie Guing (0-2, 0-1 free), Sean Foran (0-2).

Shannonbridge; Jack Darcy (0-5, 0-4 frees), Mikey Corbett (0-3, 0-1 mark), Gavin Kelly, Ciaran Mannion, Shane Flannery, Darragh Fitzgerald (0-1 each).