Referee shortage led to cancellation of Offaly junior hurling fixture

A RECENT Offaly Junior Hurling Championship fixture between Ballyskenagh/Killavilla and Coolderry had to be postponed as no referee was available.

Offaly GAA Competitions Control Committee chairman James Murphy apologised to the clubs for the late postponement at a County Board meeting on Tuesday evening.

Mr Murphy revealed that they even tried to get a referee from outside Offaly to do the fixture after the original referee and then his replacement had to pull out. After failing to get an outside referee, they had no choice but to cancel the game which has been refixed for this weekend.

Mr Murphy said they had hoped they would never find themselves in this position and hope that it won't happen again.

Thanking all referees for their work and the volume of games they officiate at, he noted that they have a particular shortage with hurling referees.