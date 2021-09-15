Search

15/09/2021

Maughan and Duignan agreed that “someone extra” was needed to bring Offaly to another level

O'Se ratified as coach with senior managers reappointed

Maughan and Duignan agreed that “someone extra” was needed to bring Offaly to another level

Tomas O'Se

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

Email:

kevin@tullamoretribune.ie

TOMAS O'Se was appointed as an Offaly senior football coach after manager John Maughan and Offaly GAA chairman Michael Duignan agreed that “someone extra” was needed to help bring the team to another level.

Michael Duignan told a meeting of Offaly GAA County Board on Tuesday night that the Kerry legend was approached and agreed to come on board after he had his discussion with Maughan some time ago.

O'Se was formally ratified as a coach at Tuesday's meeting with Maughan installed for a third season as the manager.

The chairman revealed that the full backroom team for John Maughan will be presented at the next meeting but will be on the same lines as 2021 with the addition of O'Se.

Offaly senior hurling manager Michael Fennelly was also reappointed for a third season at the meeting. There will be changes to his backroom team with Belmont's David Kenny stepping away as a selector and a replacement will be obtained from him. Portumna man Johnny Kelly and Kilkenny's Michael Kavanagh are back on coaches and Mr Duignan revealed that there will be a couple of more additions to Fennelly's backroom team.

It is hoped that Offaly U-20 and minor football and hurling managements will be appointed in the coming weeks – U-20 football manager Declan Kelly, minor football Ken Furlong, U-20 hurling Gary Cahill and minor hurling Leo O'Connor are likely to be reappointed if they are willing to go forward.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media