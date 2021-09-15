Maughan and Duignan agreed that “someone extra” was needed to bring Offaly to another level

TOMAS O'Se was appointed as an Offaly senior football coach after manager John Maughan and Offaly GAA chairman Michael Duignan agreed that “someone extra” was needed to help bring the team to another level.

Michael Duignan told a meeting of Offaly GAA County Board on Tuesday night that the Kerry legend was approached and agreed to come on board after he had his discussion with Maughan some time ago.

O'Se was formally ratified as a coach at Tuesday's meeting with Maughan installed for a third season as the manager.

The chairman revealed that the full backroom team for John Maughan will be presented at the next meeting but will be on the same lines as 2021 with the addition of O'Se.

Offaly senior hurling manager Michael Fennelly was also reappointed for a third season at the meeting. There will be changes to his backroom team with Belmont's David Kenny stepping away as a selector and a replacement will be obtained from him. Portumna man Johnny Kelly and Kilkenny's Michael Kavanagh are back on coaches and Mr Duignan revealed that there will be a couple of more additions to Fennelly's backroom team.

It is hoped that Offaly U-20 and minor football and hurling managements will be appointed in the coming weeks – U-20 football manager Declan Kelly, minor football Ken Furlong, U-20 hurling Gary Cahill and minor hurling Leo O'Connor are likely to be reappointed if they are willing to go forward.