Lusmagh and Tullamore set early pace in Offaly SHC “B”

Lusmagh and Clodiagh Gaels are contenders in the SHC "B"
LUSMAGH and Tullamore have set the early pace in the Molloy Environmental Systems Senior “B” hurling Championship.
They are on top of the group of six with four points from their two games – Lusmagh have a better scoring difference, +9 compared to +6 for Tullamore.
Clodiagh Gaels (+7) and Clara (+3) have two points while Kilcormac-Killoughey (-6) and Shinrone (-19) have yet to get off the mark.
The second round fixtures went as expected last weekend. Lusmagh had to work hard to beat Clara by 2-15 to 0-19. Clodiagh Gaels got their campaign on track following an opening round defeat to Tullamore. They beat the 2020 intermediate champions, Shinrone by 2-18 to 1-9 while Tullamore were pushed all the way by Kilcormac-Killoughey before winning by 2-21 to 3-17.
With the top four teams qualifying for semi-finals, Lusmagh and Tullamore are on course but there is plenty of action to take place yet. Round 3 fixtures are: Clodiagh Gaels v Lusmagh, Kilcormac-Killoughey v Shinrone and Tullamore v Clara.
They take place on the weekend of September 25/26.
