Search

13/09/2021

Lusmagh and Tullamore set early pace in Offaly SHC “B”

Lusmagh and Tullamore set early pace in Offaly SHC “B”

Lusmagh and Clodiagh Gaels are contenders in the SHC "B"

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

Email:

kevin@tullamoretribune.ie

LUSMAGH and Tullamore have set the early pace in the Molloy Environmental Systems Senior “B” hurling Championship.

They are on top of the group of six with four points from their two games – Lusmagh have a better scoring difference, +9 compared to +6 for Tullamore.

Clodiagh Gaels (+7) and Clara (+3) have two points while Kilcormac-Killoughey (-6) and Shinrone (-19) have yet to get off the mark.

The second round fixtures went as expected last weekend. Lusmagh had to work hard to beat Clara by 2-15 to 0-19. Clodiagh Gaels got their campaign on track following an opening round defeat to Tullamore. They beat the 2020 intermediate champions, Shinrone by 2-18 to 1-9 while Tullamore were pushed all the way by Kilcormac-Killoughey before winning by 2-21 to 3-17.

With the top four teams qualifying for semi-finals, Lusmagh and Tullamore are on course but there is plenty of action to take place yet. Round 3 fixtures are: Clodiagh Gaels v Lusmagh, Kilcormac-Killoughey v Shinrone and Tullamore v Clara.

They take place on the weekend of September 25/26.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media