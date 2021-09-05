Rhode get back on track with routine win

Rhode got their Dowling Cup aspirations back on track with an impressive win over Cappincur in Tullamore on Sunday evening. Niall McNamee helped himself to nine points as Rhode cruised home. Cappincur did stay in the game for the first half, but an Anton Sullivan goal 43 minutes in, all but ended it as a contest as the county champions picked up their first two points of the campaign.

Tullamore Court Hotel Senior Football Championship round 2

Rhode 1-16

Cappincur 0-8

It was an ideal evening for football with the pitch holding up well and perfect weather conditions. Anton Sullivan and Eoin Carroll both hit wayward close-range marks before Niall McNamee eventually opened the scoring from a placed ball. McNamee then doubled his tally soon after with another free as Rhode exerted a lot of pressure in the opening exchanges.

Bill Carroll opened the scoring for his side on the eight-minute mark, when his driven shot at goal sailed over the black spot. However, it proved to be the only joyous moment for Cappincur in the first quarter as Rhode regained control.

Niall McNamee got his first from play and when Ciaran Heavy burst through on goal, he had one thing on his mind, but his effort blazed off the crossbar with the ball eventually worked to Anton Sullivan who slotted over.

Further points from Heavey and another from Niall McNamee left the deficit at five points at the first water break.

Upon the resumption of play, Sean Courtney and Niall McNamee both traded frees as Cappincur began to grow into the game and they were actually the better side in the closing stages of the first half but were unable to break down a stubborn Rhode defence.

On the other hand, Rhode had a high wide count and the five-point gap at the break could have been a lot more, but for the inaccuracy of the Rhode forward line.

Cappincur needed a bright start in the second half, and they got just that when Ger Treacy split the posts with an excellent long-range point. However, Rhode responded immediately, and Ruairi McNamee split the Cappincur defence with a wonderful pass to set substitute James McPadden up to tap over. Niall McNamee pointed from a free soon after as Rhode began to dominate in all sectors of the field.

Niall McNamee and Courtney traded frees again before the contest was all but ended 43 minutes in. Anton Sullivan buried to the net after he was found by McPadden and Sullivan didn’t hesitate in burying to the roof of the net. Two further points from Niall McNamee and Anton Sullivan gave Rhode a 10-point lead at the second water break.

To their credit, Cappincur did not give in and a Bill Carroll free followed by a brilliant PJ Daly point did keep the scoreboard respectable.

However, Rhode powered home and further points from Niall McNamee and Aaron Keelaghan set them on their way as they powered home to an 11-point victory.

SCORERS:

Rhode: Niall McNamee 0-9 (0-5f), Anton Sullivan 1-3, Ruairi McNamee, James McPadden, Aaron Keelaghan, Darren Garry 0-1 each.

Cappincur: Sean Courtney 0-3 (0-2F), Bill Caroll 0-2 (0-1F), Pj Daly, Ger Treacy, Peter Daly (F) all 0-1 each.

TEAMS:

Rhode: Kenneth Garry; Keith Murphy, Eoin Rigney, Tomas Muldoon; Brian Darby, Gareth McNamee, Conor McNamee; Alan McNamee, Dylan Kavanagh; Pauric Sullivan, Ruari McNamee, Ciaran Heavy; Darren Garry, Anton Sullivan, Niall McNamee. Subs: James McPadden for Eoin Rigney (16), Aaron Kellaghan for Ciaran Heavey (42). Lorcan Reilly for Darren Garry (53) Shane Sullivan for Pauric Sullivan for Shane Sullivan (58)

Cappincur: Lauraun Ryan; Tommy Leavy, Diarmuid Carroll, PJ Daly; Sean Graham; Eoghan Hickey; Brion Carroll; David Carroll, Jason Gethings; Kevin Minnock, Bill Carroll, Ciaran Farrell; Sean Courtney, Eoin Carroll, Ger Treacy. Subs: Hugh Treacy for Gethings (36), Cathal Brennan for Sean Graham (42). Peter Daly for Brion Carroll (52), Ollie Hayes for Ciaran Farrell (52)

REFEREE: Brian Gavin.