WATCH: Hurling makes the headlines in Finland with first-ever match debuting on national TV

The GAA have broken more new ground abroad playing the first ever game of hurling in Finland last Saturday.

The game was part of Helsinki's inaugural 'GAA Festival' - a day celebrating Irish sports and culture - and to mark the Harps' 10th anniversary.

A mini-sevens tournament was held by Helsinki Harps with a hurling match featuring players from the club serving as the centre-piece of the festival.

Organisers of the event said it was a significant landmark to reach in the midst of the pandemic, with gatherings limited through the pandemic and training infrequent, Harps officials say that retaining the enthusiasm for their native sports was a key goal.

Founded in the spring of 2011 by a group of Irish people, Helsinki Harps were the first Finnish Gaelic football club, and since then, membership has increased greatly with players from Ireland, Finland, Australia, Vietnam, USA and Turkey all participating.

The breakthrough is further good news for all involved with Nordic and European Gaelic Games and was particularly intriguing for the national media who had a very interesting take on the sport. (see video below)