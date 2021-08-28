Impressive Coolderry send Belmont searching for answers

Coolderry 0-26

Belmont 0-16



Coolderry powered to an impressive 10 point victory at a sunny St Brendan’s Park in Birr on Saturday afternoon. Belmont took an early two point lead inside the opening two minutes but once Coolderry settled, they regained the lead and they never looked back as they claimed their first two points of the Senior Hurling Championship in emphatic style.

Played under sweltering heat, temperatures off the field transferred to the heat on the field as both sides went in search of starting their Championship with a victory.

It was Belmont who opened the scoring and they fired over two early points from Colin Egan and Leon Fox, both inside the first two minutes.

Eoghan Parlon opened Coolderry’s account soon after with his first of the day and further points from a Brian Carroll ‘65’ and another from the impressive Kevin Connolly nudged them ahead.

Oisin Kelly kept Belmont ticking over with a fantastic sideline from nearly 50 yards out under the stand. Kelly played most of the first half at the edge of the square, and he was the target man inside, but Trevor Corcoran looked comfortable in dealing with the ball which was bombarded in on top of Kelly as the Coolderry defence emerged out of the rucks with ball after ball.

Coolderry assumed control for the rest of the quarter with another two from Connolly and Parlon as well as a fine Eoin Ryan point had them in the driving seat at the first water break.

The Coolderry momentum continued after the water break and they never let up in the second quarter. They were dogged and for every Belmont man in possession, there seemed to be three Coolderry men. Belmont did have a huge chance to pull themselves back into the game when an Adam Nugent attempt at a point fell kindly to Oisin Kelly, but Kelly’s pull along the ground sailed agonisingly wide.

Brian Carroll was as accurate as ever and three frees from himself and further points from Conor Molloy and Kevin Connolly as well as a long-range Trevor Corcoran free gave them a six point lead at the break.

Despite playing all the hurling, Coolderry only held a six-point lead but by the time, the clock hit the third minute in the second half, they had stretched that lead to eight after two Carroll frees from the middle of the field. Belmont desperately tried to claw their way back into the game and David Nally tried everything to drag his side back into it. He was a constant threat and his two points did reduce the lead to six momentarily but a Cian Burke effort and another Carroll free left the gap at eight at the second water break.

Every time it looked as if Belmont would mount their comeback, Coolderry seemed to settle ship and regain control, and this was the story of the fourth quarter. Colin Egan, who was now playing his hurling at the edge of the square pointed twice for Belmont and a point from Oisin Kelly looked as if a comeback may be on. However, Coolderry settled ship and they knocked over scores at their ease in the closing stages.

Eoghan Parlon, Carroll, Conor Molloy and David Tooher all contributed to the scoreboard in the closing stages of the game as Coolderry powered home to victory in an impressive all-round performance and a 10-point victory. Coolderry will be delighted with their opening round victory and two points on the board, while there is plenty of food for thought for Ollie Baker and his Belmont comrades.



SCORERS:

COOLDERRY: Brian Carroll 0-11 (0-9f, 0-1 ‘65’), Kevin Connolly 0-4, Eoghan Parlon 0-3, Conor Molloy and David Tooher 0-2 each, Stephen Corcoran (f), Eoin Ryan, Gearoid McCormack, Cian Burke all 0-1 each.

BELMONT: David Nally 0-8 (0-7f), Oisin Kelly 0-4 (0-1 s/l), Colin Egan 0-2, Leon Fox, Alan Egan 0-1 each.

TEAMS:

COOLDERRY: Stephen Corcoran; David Connolly, Trevor Corcoran, Stephen Connolly; Conor Molloy, David King, Barry Teehan; Cian Burke, Gearoid McCormack; Eoin Ryan, Brian Carroll, Eoghan Parlon; Kevin Connolly, David Tooher, Ciaran Teehan,. Subs: Daniel Miller for Ciaran Teehan (37), Kevin Brady for Gearoid McCormack (49), William Malone for Cian Burke (52), Cathal Flynn for Damien Egan (54), Gearoid McCormack for Trevor Corcoran inj (59) Cian Burke for Kevin Connolly inj (64).

BELMONT: Barry Egan; Shane Nally, Conor Butler, Liam Browne; Damien Egan, Mark Egan, Ronan Butler; Leon Fox, Jack Egan; Adam Nugent, Kieran McManus, Oisin Kelly; David Cox, Colin Egan, David Nally. Subs: Alan Egan for Adam Nugent (23) Paddy Clancy for Kieran McManus (H/T) Adam Egan for Jack Egan (39), Ronan McEvoy for David Cox (45).

Referee Shane Guinan (Drumcullen).