Two wins for Tullamore teams in Offaly JFC

TULLAMORE look like they are going to have a big influence on the Tullamore Court Hotel Junior Football Championship and their two teams had impressive wins at the weekend.

Their first junior side had a convincing 5-8 to 1-9 win over Ballinagar in group 1. They took control of the game early on, playing fine attacking football and cutting through for goals. Offaly U-20 star Morgan Tynan did not start for Ballinagar as he had been sick during the week and he got a late consolation goal for the losers, who kept fighting to the final whistle.

Tullamore are warm favourites to win this championship while their second team, called An Tulach Mhor had a 1-9 to 1-8 win over Kilclonfert in group 2. Tullamore won the 2020 Junior “B” Football Championship and decided to go up to junior, even though it means there is a possibility of them clashing in the knockout stages. Players can't play for both teams in this and An Tulach Mhor's win puts early pressure on Kilclonfert – Kilclonfert challenged strongly for this championship for a few years but now look to be in decline.

In group 1, Rhode had a good 1-12 to 2-8 win over Clara while Doon did well to beat Edenderry, 1-7 to 0-5, in the other group 2 game.

In round 2, Rhode play Tullamore and Ballinagar meet Clara in group 1 while Kilclonfert take on Doon and Edenderry play An Tulach Mhor in group 2.

The top team in each group goes into the semi-finals while the next two go into two quarter-finals.