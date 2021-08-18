Relieved Offaly retain senior status

Down 1-16

Offaly 5-12

After failing to win a match in the group stages the Offaly Senior Camogie team faced into a relegation play off match against Down on Saturday afternoon. Offaly went into the match on the back of two sizeable defeats to Tipperary and Wexford but would have counted themselves unlucky to lose to Limerick in their last outing. Down’s matches on the other hand were closer encounters so would have felt confident going into the game against Offaly.

The match was played in Kingspan Breffni and on arrival the surface on the pitch may have raised concerns with the covering of grass being sparse in places which added to the challenge for both teams.

When referee, Ray Kelly from Kildare got the match underway it was Offaly that opened the scoring with Sarah Walshe coming from midfield to support her forwards and put a great point over the bar. However the Mourne girls then took over and hit 5 points in a row before Kate Kenny pointed for Offaly just before the water break to leave her team trailing by 3 points.

Offaly didn’t panic and were getting to grips with the Down attack and the Faithful girls were rewarded with a point from Aisling Brennan and then some excellent play by Offaly forwards ended with Siobhan Flannery hitting the sliotar into the back of the Down net, to level the scores. The teams then traded points with Offaly pointing by Kate Kenny and Aisling Brennan and then Siobhan Flannery with a super catch, and with a calm head and slotted the ball past the Down goalkeeper for the second time. This was swiftly followed by the point of the match when Micheala Morkan put the ball over the bar from between Offaly’s 45 and 65 yard line, showing yet again her class and ability. Orlath Kirwan finished the half for Offaly with a point to leave her side leading on a scoreline of Offaly 2-7, Down 0-9.

After half time Down came out fighting and hit 4 points but Flannery and Kirwan hit over to keepthe scoreboard ticking over for Offaly. Then came the moment that killed off the Down challenge when in the space of a couple of minutes Offaly hit a brace of goals with Siobhan Flannery completing her hat-trick and Mairead Teehan keeping up her good form and hitting the back of the net to Susan Earner’s team with a comfortable 9 point lead at the water break.

In the final quarter the team’s cancelled each other out in terms of points. Dervla McGee helped herself to a deserved goal for her team but the last word was left to the outstanding Flannery who calmly and coolly hit the ball to the Down net to finish the scoring and seal Offaly’s senior status for the 2022 Championship.

There were some great performances by Offaly. Special mention has to go to Aisling Brennan at midfield with her never give up attitude. She is complimented in the middle of the pitch with Tullamore’s Sarah Walshe playing her heart out. Triona McDonald was outstanding along with her two corner backs. Eleanor Clendennen was brought into the team against Limerick and kept her position in goals for this game and did not let her manager down with great saves at crucial times. Mairead Teehan’s hard work in the first half has to be commended but Player of the Match has to go to Siobhan Flannery. The St Rynagh's player is looking fitter than ever and her haul of 4-2 will send her into the club championship in top form.

Offaly team: Eleanor Clendennen, Sharon Shanahan, Triona McDonald, Lorraine Keena, Grainne Dolan, Michaela Morkan, Amy Byrne, Sarah Walshe, Aisling Brennan, Kaitlyn Kennedy, Roisin Egan, Orlagh Kirwan, Kate Kenny, Mairead Teehan, Siobhan Flannery. Subs: Sarah Harding, Grainne Egan and Orla Maher replaced Katelynn Kennedy, Orlagh Kirwan and Mairead Teehan.