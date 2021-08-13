Coolderry and Shinrone in search of big consolation prize

THE driving force for both clubs is very much Senior Hurling Championship glory but an intermediate title would certainly provide a nice bit of consolation for Coolderry and Shinrone.

Shinrone's need to win something tangible may be a little bit greater but that won't worry Coolderry in the slightest as they prepare for Saturday's 2020 final in Birr.

This game looks wide open and it should be a very close contest. They have already met in the group stages with Shinrone winning by 0-17 to 0-14 to book their place in the semi-finals – they had to win that day and they produced a very good performance to do so.

In the first round, Shinrone had lost to Birr, 1-13 to 0-13 while Coolderry had a 3-13 to 1-13 win over last year's beaten finalists, Seir Kieran.

Both had good wins in the second round with Coolderry taking Birr by 4-16 to 1-17 and Shinrone out firing Seir Kieran, 2-17 to 2-9.

A defeat by Coolderry in that final game could have put Shinrone out but they took the points and their season has really taken off.

They were excellent in their semi-final win over St Rynagh's, 4-14 to 1-16 with a scoring blitz early in the second half setting them on the road to victory.

Coolderry had a huge win over Shamrocks in the other semi-final. Having been relegated from senior “B” last year, a year after being in the final, Shamrocks were hotly fancied but Coolderry finished powerfully to win by 0-18 to 2-9.

Both clubs come into the final after disappointing senior campaigns – they both went out in the group stages as it never quite happened for them and a win here would give them something tangible from the season.



MATCH ANALYSIS



PATHS TO THE FINAL

Group

Round 1: Coolderry 3-13, Shinrone 1-13; Birr 1-13, Shinrone 0-13.

Round 2: Coolderry 4-16, Birr 1-17; Shinrone 2-17, Seir Kieran 2-9.

Round 3: Shinrone 0-17, Coolderry 0-14.



Semi-finals

Coolderry 0-18, Shamrocks 2-9; Shinrone 4-14, St Rynagh's 1-16.



MANAGEMENTS

Coolderry: Manager, Paul Moloney; Selectors, John McLoughney, Emmett Walsh and Declan Parlon.

Shinrone: Manager, Joe Cleary; Selector, Eamon Hoctor.



CAPTAINS

Coolderry: Billy Burke;

Shinrone: Shane Sampson.



STAR MEN

Coolderry: Billy Burke;

Shinrone: David Murray.



KEY PLAYERS

Coolderry: Will Malone, Ciaran Teehan, Brendan O'Meara, Alan Corcoran;

Shinrone: Colin O'Meara, Darragh Crean, Eoin Cleary, Brian Loughnane.



VERDICT

This is a tough game to call. Shinrone have already beaten Coolderry and are in great form but this is a 50/50 match. Coolderry have vastly experienced players in former senior stalwarts, Brendan O'Meara and Alan Corcoran and have a lot of exciting talent coming up. They also beat the championship favourites, Shamrocks in the semi-final and that augurs really well for the their prospects. Shinrone scored a whopping 4-14 in their semi-final win over a fancied St Rynagh's and if anything, the form book points slightly in their favour. It really is the toss of a coin.

Verdict – Coolderry.