Coolderry and Shinrone in search of big consolation prize

THE driving force for both clubs is very much Senior Hurling Championship glory but an intermediate title would certainly provide a nice bit of consolation for Coolderry and Shinrone.
Shinrone's need to win something tangible may be a little bit greater but that won't worry Coolderry in the slightest as they prepare for Saturday's 2020 final in Birr.
This game looks wide open and it should be a very close contest. They have already met in the group stages with Shinrone winning by 0-17 to 0-14 to book their place in the semi-finals – they had to win that day and they produced a very good performance to do so.
In the first round, Shinrone had lost to Birr, 1-13 to 0-13 while Coolderry had a 3-13 to 1-13 win over last year's beaten finalists, Seir Kieran.
Both had good wins in the second round with Coolderry taking Birr by 4-16 to 1-17 and Shinrone out firing Seir Kieran, 2-17 to 2-9.
A defeat by Coolderry in that final game could have put Shinrone out but they took the points and their season has really taken off.
They were excellent in their semi-final win over St Rynagh's, 4-14 to 1-16 with a scoring blitz early in the second half setting them on the road to victory.
Coolderry had a huge win over Shamrocks in the other semi-final. Having been relegated from senior “B” last year, a year after being in the final, Shamrocks were hotly fancied but Coolderry finished powerfully to win by 0-18 to 2-9.
Both clubs come into the final after disappointing senior campaigns – they both went out in the group stages as it never quite happened for them and a win here would give them something tangible from the season.
MATCH ANALYSIS
PATHS TO THE FINAL
Group
Round 1: Coolderry 3-13, Shinrone 1-13; Birr 1-13, Shinrone 0-13.
Round 2: Coolderry 4-16, Birr 1-17; Shinrone 2-17, Seir Kieran 2-9.
Round 3: Shinrone 0-17, Coolderry 0-14.
Semi-finals
Coolderry 0-18, Shamrocks 2-9; Shinrone 4-14, St Rynagh's 1-16.
MANAGEMENTS
Coolderry: Manager, Paul Moloney; Selectors, John McLoughney, Emmett Walsh and Declan Parlon.
Shinrone: Manager, Joe Cleary; Selector, Eamon Hoctor.
CAPTAINS
Coolderry: Billy Burke;
Shinrone: Shane Sampson.
STAR MEN
Coolderry: Billy Burke;
Shinrone: David Murray.
KEY PLAYERS
Coolderry: Will Malone, Ciaran Teehan, Brendan O'Meara, Alan Corcoran;
Shinrone: Colin O'Meara, Darragh Crean, Eoin Cleary, Brian Loughnane.
VERDICT
This is a tough game to call. Shinrone have already beaten Coolderry and are in great form but this is a 50/50 match. Coolderry have vastly experienced players in former senior stalwarts, Brendan O'Meara and Alan Corcoran and have a lot of exciting talent coming up. They also beat the championship favourites, Shamrocks in the semi-final and that augurs really well for the their prospects. Shinrone scored a whopping 4-14 in their semi-final win over a fancied St Rynagh's and if anything, the form book points slightly in their favour. It really is the toss of a coin.
Verdict – Coolderry.
