PREVIEW: K/K can edge St Rynagh's in battle of Offaly hurling's titans

A SENIOR Hurling Championship final with a difference will take place on Saturday next in Bord na Mona O'Connor Park when Kilcormac/Killoughey and St Rynagh's clash in the 2020 decider.

Long delayed because of Covid-19 lockdowns and then priority being given to the inter-county season, it will be very new territory for the two finalists.

Easily the two best teams in the county last year, the formbook is a useless guide for this final. It is essentially a standalone fixture, over six months down the road from the semi-finals, and no one truly knows what shape either side is in. They have had plenty of opportunity to train and you can be sure that both will be fit and sharp but they don't have the same match practice that you would normally have for a final. League and challenge matches can't replicate the intensity of big championship games.

Had the final went ahead as fixed last year, it would have been a very difficult one to predict. As St Rynagh's manager Ken Hogan said before the original fixture, whoever attempts to predict the result of Saturday's Molloy Environmental Senior Hurling Championship final between St Rynagh's and Kilcormac/Killoughey would really want to know their hurling – or failing that, you can do what most of us will do, take a pot in the dark, knowing that you have a 50/50 chance of being right.

The first thing to say about this final is that the two best teams are there by a country mile. Before a ball was thrown in St Rynagh's and Kilcormac/Killoughey looked to be the standout candidates and this has been proven in the group stages and semi-finals.

The second is that it is as close to a 50/50 game as you will ever get. St Rynagh's may be very marginal favourites by virtue of the fact that they are the holders and have serious momentum behind them but there is very little separating them in any facet.

You have the two best teams from the past decade. Kilcormac/Killoughey finally fulfilled their potential in 2012 when winning the Sean Robbins Cup for the first time and for a while, they looked unbeatable. They went to the All-Ireland club final the following march, losing out to Galway's St Thomas, and they went onto complete three in a row.

They then came back into the pack as Coolderry won in 2015 and St Rynagh's finally ended their long famine, winning their first title since 1993 in 2016. The baton had changed hands but only briefly as K/K came back to triumph in 2017, getting the better of Rynagh's in an excellent final – K/K also beat the Banagher based club in the 2012 and 2014 finals.

Coolderry returned to the summit in 2018 and last year St Rynagh's got what they needed, a second title to end any doubts about their quality and now they are aiming to provide the final answers about their pedigree with two in a row.

There has been a great shared history between them in the past decade, K/K have beaten them in three finals but St Rynagh's have managed to turn the tables in a semi-final and there appears to be almost nothing between the teams.

It is a clash to set the pulse racing. You have two very physical, strong teams. They won't stand back from each other, they have plenty of heavy hitters and stylish stickmen and it will be a real battle for men.

They have both powered their way, topping their groups with full points. Neither went at full tilt in the group but they still answered everything thrown at them.

In group 1, Birr had K/K on the ropes early in thes second half but the finalists turned in a sensational closing twenty minutes to win. K/K were pushed hard by Coolderry and Seir Kieran in their other two games but still did enough to win.

St Rynagh's looked very impressive at times in their group wins over Belmont and Ballinamere but didn't kill them off when they were on the ropes and their wins were tighter than they would have wished. That suggests a lack of a killer instinct but you wouldn't want to read too much into it and when the pressure was on them inside the closing quarter of the semi-final against Birr, Rynagh's flipped the coin and produced the goods when they had to – they had beaten Shinrone in their final group game.

Having rallied powerfully to beat Birr late on in the final last year and again in the semi-final this year, there are no question marks about St Rynagh's attitude and their ability to win games late on.

In their semi-final, K/K were in complete control against Belmont well into the second half but ended up fighting hard for the win – games take on a life of their own and every team will have purple patches.

Belmont's came after Cillian Kiely was sent off for a second yellow card and Kiely will be a crucial figure in this final. His first yellow card against Belmont looked harsh but he could have picked up another one early in the second half and K/K absolutely need him to see out the full game here. He has got sent off on a few occasions in the past but in general has been very disciplined last year and has been playing some of the best hurling of his career.

Both sides should be full strength for the final. Peter Geraghty was injured for most of the group but came on in the semi-final and his return to fitness is a great boost to K/K.

Diarmuid Horan returned to action for St Rynagh's in their semi-final win. He was a bit ring rusty but still contributed a point as well as setting up a goal. Based in Chicago in recent years but home since June, Horan was a huge addition to the Banagher club but it now looks like he won't feature. Horan will be home from America for it but has been recovering from a nasty metatarsal injury.

In previous years, K/K have brought Dan Currams back for big games but they didn't do that last year. Now working and living in London, he won't be featuring in this final.

Joe O'Connor was suspended for the semi-final and St Rynagh's would have had a big decision on whether to start him for the final last year. O'Connor has been playing very well at midfield for Rynagh's and there is absolutely no doubt that he is good enough to start but will they change the side that got the job done and hold him in reserve? It's not an easy decision and they will more than likely start him but either way, O'Connor will have a big influence.

Both sides are quite similar in the way they play hurling. They are physically strong and can wear opponents down. They both have excellent defences, good midfields and loads of scoring options plus players who can change things coming in.

Last year, K/K had begun the process of changing the guard with Ger Healion and Ciaran Slevin subs for some games and making a big impact off the bench. Slevin started in the semi-final and the big selection dilemma facing them is whether to start him or Peter Geraghty – either way, both will have a big influence on the result here.

Ger Healion is unlikely to start but is certain to be thrown into full forward at some stage – his ball winning ability and leadership qualities are immense and he will also have a pivotal role in the final. Another is James Gorman, a proven scorer with the ability to turn games and he is also certain to see action.

K/K have blooded young players this year. Cathal Kiely, Stephen Leonard and Dylan Murray have continued to develop while Jack Screeney and Lochlann Kavanagh have played very well in their attack. They needed to shake things up and with other players ready to emerge on the wings, the future looks bright.

There are big game players all over the field. Ben Conneely leads by example for St Rynagh's while Sean Dolan will lead their attack – this duo in particular are the real heartbeats of the St Rynagh's side as they lead from the front and inspire all around them with their work rate and determination. Dermot Shortt, Pat Camon, Joe O'Connor, Aidan Treacy and many others have proven pedigree while young Aaron Kenny and Luke O'Connor have contributed really well in their attack, picking off crucial scores.

Jordan Quinn, Damien Kilmartin, Cillian Kiely, Conor Mahon and Cathal Kiely have been in great form for K/K with so many others not putting a foot wrong.

There are no obvious weaklinks for either side to target and it will be a fiercely contested game. You never know but it is impossible to envisage either side having a facile win and it is likely to be a comparatively low scoring game that will go right down to the wire.



MATCH ANALYSIS



PATHS TO THE FINAL



Group

Round 1: Kilcormac/Killoughey 0-17, Birr 0-14; St Rynagh's 0-20, Belmont 1-14.

Round 2: Kilcormac/Killoughey 1-23, Coolderry 1-22; St Rynagh's 2-19, Ballinamere 1-18.

Round 3: Kilcormac/Killoughey 3-19, Seir Kieran 2-19; St Rynagh's 1-23, Shinrone 3-15.

Semi-finals: Kilcormac/Killoughey 1-22, Belmont 1-18; St Rynagh's 1-20, Birr 0-17.



MANAGEMENTS

St Rynagh's: Manager – Ken Hogan (Lorrha); Selectors – David Hughes, Martin Hanamy and Eunan Martin.

Kilcormac/Killoughey: Manager – Tom Murphy; Selectors – Barry Gorman and Seamus Spain.



CAPTAINS

St Rynagh's – Conor Clancy;

Kilcormac/Killoughey – Enda Grogan.



STAR MEN

St Rynagh's – Ben Conneely;

Kilcormac/Killoughey – Cillian Kiely.



KEY BATTLE

While both sides have plenty of big names proven match winners, it could well be a couple of younger players who will determine the outcome here. For St Rynagh's, Aaron Kenny and Luke O'Connor could really come of age while K/K will be hoping for big games from Jack Screeney, Lochlann Kavanagh and Cathal Kiely.



KEY PLAYERS

St Rynagh's – Dermot Shortt, Joe O'Connor, Aidan Treacy, Pat Camon and Sean Dolan;

Kilcormac/Killoughey – Jordan Quinn, Damien Kilmartin, Dylan Murray, Conor Mahon and Cathal Kiely.



VERDICT

You can make a powerfully strong case for either side. St Rynagh's had great momentum and ard a real force of nature but K/K have shown in the past they are well able to beat them. It is so tightly poised between them and one moment of magic or one mistake could decide it. Both were very impressive last year year and its so difficult to call. K/K did look to have discovered their top form after a couple of mediocre, by their standards, seasons and they will be very close.

Verdict – Kilcormac/Killoughey.