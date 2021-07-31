Offaly teams named for massive football and hurling games

Offaly U-20 full back Tom Hyland
AS expected, Offaly have shown faith with the same personnel for this week's huge football and hurling games.
Offaly have named the same fifteen for this evening's All-Ireland U-20 Football Championship semi-final against Cork in Portlaoise and for tomorrow's Christy Ring Cup senior hurling final against Derry in Croke Park.
The U-20 footballers have made one positional change for the game against Cork with Aaron Brazil selected at corner back and Fionn Dempsey moving out to the half back line. Team captain Kieran Dolan is still out with a hamstring injury. The Shamrocks man tore his hamstring in training after the Leinster semi-final win over Westmeath and was replaced by Tom Hyland for their excellent win over Dublin in the Leinster final.
Offaly will be aiming to reach the All-Ireland final against a fancied Cork team and the game has a 5.15pm throw in with 1,400 spectators allowed in,
The Christy Ring Cup final against Derry takes place at 1.00pm tomorrow. Offaly have named the same team that hammered Wicklow in the semi-final and are hot favourites to return to the Joe McDonagh Cup.
OFFALY U-20 FOOTBALL V CORK: Sean O'Toole (Shamrock); Aaron Brazil (Shannonbridge), Tom Hyland (Bracknagh), Lee Pearson (Edenderry); Rory Egan (Edenderry), John Furlong (Tullamore), Fionn Dempsey (Bracknagh); Ed Cullen (Clara), Morgan Tynan (Ballinagar); Cathal Flynn (Ferbane, Oisin Keenan-Martin, Cathal Donoghue (Kilcormac/Killoughey); Cormac Egan (Tullamore), Jack Bryant (Shamrocks), Aaron Kellaghan (Rhode). Subs – Killian Kavanagh (Walsh Island), Brian Nolan (Edenderry), Adam Kelly (Clara), Cathal Ryan (Daingean), Darragh Flynn (Ferbane), Mikey Cunningham (Bracknagh), Keith O'Neill (Clonbullogue), Cormac Delaney (Clara).
OFFALY SENIOR HURLING V DERRY: Conor Clancy (St Rynaghs); Paddy Delaney (Kinnitty), Ciarán Burke (Durrow), David King (Coolderry); Aidan Treacy (St Rynagh's), Ben Conneely (St Rynaghs), Killian Sampson (Shinrone); Leon Fox (Belmont), Ross Ravenhill (Durrow); John Murphy (Ballinamere), Liam Langton (Clodiagh Gaels), Jason Sampson (Shinrone); Eoghan Cahill (Birr), Brian Duignan (Durrow), Oisin Kelly (Belmont). Subs – Stephen Corcoran (Coolderry), Jordan Quinn (Kilcormac-Killoughey), Padraic Guinan (Drumcullen), Joey Keenaghan (Clodiagh Gaels), Eimhin Kelly (Lusmagh), Luke O'Connor (St Rynagh's), Shane Dooley (Tullamore), Damien Egan (Belmont), Colm Gath (Drumcullen), Jack Screeney (Kilcormac-Killoughey), Shane Kinsella (Kinnitty).
