Fixtures made for crunch Offaly hurling and football games

Rory Egan and Offaly U-20 footballers return to Portlaoise for the All-Ireland semi-final
THE fixtures have been announced for Offaly's big hurling and football games next weekend.
The All-Ireland U-20 Football Championship semi-final between Offaly and Cork is in Portlaoise on Saturday at 5.15pm while the Christy Ring Cup senior hurling final against Derry is on Sunday at 1.00pm in Croke Park.
Both fixtures will suit Offaly. Portlaoise is a very convenient venue for the U-20 footballers and they beat Dublin there in the Leinster final last week.
And the hurlers were eager for a game in Croke Park as they bid to climb back up to the Joe McDonagh Cup. The Leinster senior football final between Dublin and Kildare is in Croke Park on Sunday with a 4.00pm throw in.
Both games will be televised on TG4.
