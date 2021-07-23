Offaly put strongest foot forward for Christy Ring Cup semi-final

OFFALY senior hurlers have made a statement of intent by naming their strongest available side for tomorrow's Christy Ring Cup semi-final against Wicklow.

Offaly have made just one change in personnel from the team that had an easy win over Sligo in their first game. Jason Sampson comes into the starting attack in place of the veteran Shane Dooley and there are some minor positional changes up front.

Offaly's second string fifteen hammered Wicklow in the league a couple of months ago but mnager Michael Fennelly confirmed earlier in the week that they would be naming their strongest team for this one. He stated that it is championship hurling and they will be treating it as such.

Offaly are red hot favourites to advance to the final against Derry or Sligo, which takes place a week later – it is fixed for Saturday, July 31 though there is a chance it could now be played on the Sunday in Croke Park with the Leinster football final between Dublin and Kildare.

Jack Screeney has been added to the panel after impressing for Offaly U-20 hurlers in their win over Kildare and defeat by Dublin.

Offaly will be aiming to start well and put the issue to bed at an early stage. The game takes place in O'Connor Park at 2.00pm and tickets were available on: am.ticketmaster.com/gaa/offalybab.



OFFALY: Conor Clancy (St Rynaghs); Paddy Delaney (Kinnitty), Ciarán Burke (Durrow), David King (Coolderry); Aidan Treacy (St Rynagh's), Ben Conneely (St Rynaghs), Killian Sampson (Shinrone); Leon Fox (Belmont), Ross Ravenhill (Durrow); Oisin Kelly (Belmont), Liam Langton (Clodiagh Gaels), Jason Sampson (Shinrone); John Murphy (Ballinamere), Brian Duignan (Durrow), Eoghan Cahill (Birr). Subs – Stephen Corcoran (Coolderry), Jordan Quinn (Kilcormac-Killoughey), Padraic Guinan (Drumcullen), Joey Keenaghan (Clodiagh Gaels), Eimhin Kelly (Lusmagh), Luke O'Connor (St Rynagh's), Shane Dooley (Tullamore), David Nally (Belmont), Colm Gath (Drumcullen), Jack Screeney (Kilcormac-Killoughey).