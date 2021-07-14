Unchanged Offaly U-20 football team named for crunch Westmeath clash

Unchanged Offaly U-20 football team named for crunch Westmeath clash

Jack Bryant with manager Declan Kelly after the win over Wexford.

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

Email:

kevin@tullamoretribune.ie

AS expected, an unchanged Offaly team has been named for Thursday evening's big Leinster U-20 Football Championship semi-final against Westmeath in Mullingar.

Manager Declan Kelly and selectors have kept faith with the team that started in last week's richly deserved win over Wexford. Morgan Tynan has recovered from a heavy late belt in that game which resulted in him going off, clearly dazed. He will again partner Clara's Ed Cullen at midfield.

There has been two changes to the subs bench with two of last year's Offaly minor team drafted in. Daingean's Cathal Ryan and Tullamore's Harry Plunkett will be subs with Edenderry's Brian Nolan and Clara's Adam Kelly left off.

Offaly defeated Wexford by 1-10 to 1-9 but were more comprehensive winners than the scoreline suggests as the losers staged a late rally to get back into it. Westmeath have defeated Kildare and Longford and it looks to be a real 50/50 match.

The game has a 7.30pm throw in and can be watched live for free on Sport TG4 YouTube. The link is: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f0kpfJtD89A

OFFALY: Sean O'Toole (Shamrock); Fionn Dempsey (Bracknagh), Kieran Dolan (Shamrocks), Lee Pearson (Edenderry); Rory Egan (Edenderry), John Furlong (Tullamore), Aaron Brazil (Shannonbridge); Ed Cullen (Clara), Morgan Tynan (Ballinagar); Ciaran Egan (Tullamore), Cathal Flynn (Ferbane); Cathal Donoghue (Kilcormac/Killoughey); Cormac Delaney (Clara), Jack Bryant (Shamrocks), Aaron Kellaghan (Rhode). Subs – Killian Kavanagh (Walsh Island), Cathal Ryan (Daingean), Tom Hyland (Bracknagh), Harry Plunkett (Tullamore), Gavin Young (Rhode), Darragh Flynn (Ferbane), Mikey Cunningham (Bracknagh), Keith O'Neill (Clonbullogue), Cormac Egan (Tullamore).

